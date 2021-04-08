Andhra: 4 die after drinking contaminated water, several hospitalised

Hyderabad Four persons, including two women, died while several others have been hospitalised in the last 24 hours due to severe gastroenteritis caused by contaminated drinking water in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district, officials said on Wednesday.

While three persons from Nandyal died at different hospitals on Tuesday evening, a 50-year-old woman died in Adoni town on Wednesday morning. The three persons from Nandyal, however, were also suffering from other health complications, officials said.

“A 35-year-old man was chronic alcoholic and was being treated at a private hospital following symptoms of diarrhoea. Another 56-year-old man, suffering from kidney-related ailment, was referred to a government general hospital at Kurnool where he breathed his last. Another 80-year-old woman, who also showed symptoms of diarrhoea, died due to age-related issues,” Kurnool district medical and health officer (DMHO) Dr Rama Giddaiah said.

According to the DMHO, as many as 15 people from Aruna Jyoti Nagar in Adoni town were admitted to the local area hospital on Tuesday evening due to gastroenteritis. “Of them, eight are below 10 years of age and the remaining are adults. A 50-year-old woman died at around 8.20 am on Wednesday while she was being referred to a private nursing home. The condition of all the others is stable,” he said.

The district authorities, who inquired into the source of water contamination, found that the victims had consumed water at Maremma Durgamma Devara, a folk festival at Gorakallu in Panyam block.

“We have set up a health camp at Gorakallu where 35 cases of diarrhoea have been reported. A team of doctors treated 30 cases and referred the remaining five to Nandyal government hospital,” the official said.

District collector G Veerapandian, who called on the affected people in the hospitals, directed authorities to stop the supply of drinking water from Gorakallu where the contamination took place. He also called for supply of clean and safe drinking water to the affected areas and adequate sewage management and sanitation.

Following directions from the collector, authorities collected water samples from the affected area and sent them for testing. “The ASHA health workers are conducting a door-to-door survey and are supplying oral rehydration solution sachets to the people in the area,” Giddaiah said.

A probe into the incident is underway and officials are likely to initiate action against the guilty once it is completed.

Adoni MLA Y Sai Prasad Reddy said municipal authorities must clean water tanks regularly. “I have been closely monitoring the situation and have ensured best possible treatment to the patients,” he said.