‘Andhra a land of possibilities’: Modi launches 2L-cr projects

The Union government will work with Andhra Pradesh in realising its vision of becoming a nearly $2.5 trillion economy by 2047, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as he laid the foundation stone and launched projects worth ₹2 lakh crore in Visakhapatnam, including the country’s first Green Hydrogen Hub under National Green Hydrogen Mission. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan during a roadshow, in Visakhapatnam. (PTI)

Modi, who was on his first visit to the Telugu state after assuming the office of the PM for the third consecutive term last June, also took out a grand roadshow in the coastal city along with chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. Both Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party, and Kalyan-led JanaSena Party are key allies of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Expressing gratitude to the people of the state for their support to the NDA, Modi said the projects launched by him will elevate Andhra Pradesh’s development to new heights. “We will walk shoulder to shoulder with the state in achieving these goals,” he said.

Describing Andhra Pradesh as a “land of possibilities and opportunities”, the PM said the time has come for it to become a centre of new futuristic technologies. “The country launched the National Green Hydrogen Mission in 2023. Our aim is to make 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen production (annually) by 2030. As a first step, two green hydrogen hubs will be set up, out of which one is in Visakhapatnam,” he added.

As part of its “Swarna Andhra@2047” initiative, the Chandrababu Naidu government has set an ambitious target of transforming the state into a $2.4-trillion economy by 2047. Modi said his government at the Centre will work with the southern state in realising that vision.

The prime minister also laid the foundation stone of a bulk drug park in Nakkapalli, saying it will provide excellent infrastructure for manufacturing and research, boosting investor enthusiasm and confidence while benefiting local pharma companies.

Andhra Pradesh was one of the three states in the country where such a park is being established, he added.

The PM also laid the foundation stone for the Krishnapatnam Industrial Area, or Kris City, which will be integrated into the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor, a move anticipated to strengthen the state’s industrial ecosystem.

Highlighting the role of Sri City as a manufacturing hub, Modi said the aim is for Andhra Pradesh to be among the top states in the country in the industrial and manufacturing sectors.

The prime minister, who laid the foundation stone for the South Coast Railway Zone, a long-pending demand of people of the state, said its establishment will expand agricultural and trade activities in the region, and provide new opportunities for tourism and the local economy. “The infrastructure revolution in Andhra Pradesh, with better connectivity and facilities, will transform the state’s landscape,” he added.

Modi stressed the government’s commitment to inclusive and all-around development in every sector, ensuring that the benefits of development reach all sections of society, saying the Centre will continue to stand firmly with the state.

He also praised CM Naidu for his leadership and vision and expressed confidence in achieving collective developmental goals. “We are committed to supporting Andhra Pradesh’s aspirations and standing with the people every step of the way,” Modi affirmed.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu described the TDP, JanaSena Party and BJP as the “successful winning combination” which had achieved 93% strike rate in the assembly elections last summer, adding the combination will continue in future as well and achieve wonders.

He said Modi was striving hard to make India a powerful economy in the world. “Welfare, development, reforms and good governance are the slogans of Modi. He introduced several projects like Start-up India, Skill India and Gati Sakthi. We shall take inspiration from him in developing Andhra Pradesh,” the TDP chief said.

Stating that Visakhapatnam will emerge as the financial capital of the state on the lines of Mumbai being the financial capital of India, Naidu invited Modi to Amaravati, which is being developed as the modern capital of the state.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan said the credit for transforming India as the third largest economy in the world would go to Modi. “He has been leading the country in the path of development from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. He has been extending all support to Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Earlier, Modi held a mega roadshow in Visakhapatnam along with Naidu and Pawan Kalyan from the Sampath Vinayak temple to the Andhra University’s engineering college ground. People gathered in large numbers, and showered petals on the leaders as they travelled atop an open vehicle.