Andhra amends capital region act to allow houses for weaker sections in Amaravati

Published on Sep 23, 2022 12:06 AM IST

The state legislative assembly on Wednesday passed a legislation amending the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Act, 2014, and the AP Metropolitan Region and Urban Development Authorities (APMRUDA) Act, 2016.

Amaravati, which was proposed to be developed as the world class capital city of Andhra Pradesh by the erstwhile Telugu Desam Party government led by N Chandrababu Naidu, will soon be dotted by houses for weaker sections. (Representative Photo/HT)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Amaravati, which was proposed to be developed as the world class capital city of Andhra Pradesh by the erstwhile Telugu Desam Party government led by N Chandrababu Naidu, will soon be dotted by houses for weaker sections.

As per the amendment, the state government can take up construction of affordable housing for the poor, including those sanctioned by the Centre, allotting them houses sites in Amaravati capital region.

Any eligible people from any part of the state would be entitled to get affordable housing in Amaravati capital region, and it shall not be restricted to the villages covered by the capital region.

Municipal administration minister Adimulapu Suresh said as per the amendment to the APCRDA Act, the master plan of Amaravati could be modified by on a reference from the local body concerned or a special officer or person in charge on behalf of a local body of a village, where elections were not held.

“The government can make modifications to the sanctioned perspective plan, master plan and infrastructure plan, or any other plan as it thinks fit and which in its opinion are necessary,” he said.

The amendments to the acts were made in the wake of the state high court judgement of March 3, which said the state government had no suo motu power to amend or modify the master plan without reference made by the local authority concerned.

As per the original act, before making any modifications to the development plans, the APCRDA would publish a notice inviting objections or suggestions from the public giving a time period of 15 days and shall hear all objections and suggestions.

This clause was amended to enable the local body concerned, instead of only public, to give suggestions for the modification of the development plans.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

