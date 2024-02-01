 Andhra cabinet decides to recruit 6,100 teachers | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Andhra cabinet decides to recruit 6,100 teachers

Andhra cabinet decides to recruit 6,100 teachers

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Feb 01, 2024 06:38 AM IST

The cabinet also approved the proposal for creating the post of registrar in Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technology (RGUKT) by amending the legislation

The Andhra Pradesh state cabinet on Wednesday issued notification for recruitment of 6,100 teachers in government schools and filling up of 689 vacancies in the forest department, in the run-up to the assembly elections in the state, said officials .

The cabinet, which met under chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, also decided to increase the retirement age of non-teaching staff in all universities and higher educational institutions from 60 to 62 years and also to fill 27 vacancies in assembly secretariat. (ANI )
The cabinet, which met under chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, also decided to increase the retirement age of non-teaching staff in all universities and higher educational institutions from 60 to 62 years and also to fill 27 vacancies in assembly secretariat. (ANI )

The cabinet, which met at Secretariat under the leadership of chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, also decided to increase the retirement age of non-teaching staff in all the universities and higher educational institutions from 60 to 62 years and also to fill 27 vacancies in state legislature secretariat.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting, state information and public relations minister Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna said that the cabinet decided to appoint secretaries for all 13,171 village panchayats having a population of more than 500 people. It also approved the proposal for creating the post of registrar in Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technology (RGUKT) by amending the legislation.

The minister said the cabinet ratified fresh investment proposals worth 22,302 crore in green energy projects approved by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB).

It has also decided to take Geneva-based educational organisation International Baccalaureate (IB) as partner for training the teachers of government schools and staff of the education department in handling IB syllabus that would be introduced from the academic year 2025-26.

It has given green-signal to implement the welfare calendar for February and release 5060.04 crore towards the fourth tranche of YSR Cheyutha benefitting 2.7 million SC, ST, BC and minority women between 45 and 60 years of age.

Other important decisions of the cabinet include issuance of bank guarantee to power distribution companies (Discoms), to raise a loan of 1,500 crore for expanding distribution network, reduction of VAT on natural gas from 24.5% to 5% and establishment of AP Legislature Institute of Legislative Study and Training to train newly elected legislature members.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Budget 2024 Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On