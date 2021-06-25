Andhra cancels Class 12 exam after apex court’s warning

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday announced cancellation of the year-end examinations for Class 10 and intermediate, hours after the Supreme Court warned the state that it would be responsible if single fatality happened in case of exams amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

State education minister A Suresh said decision to cancel the exams was taken as it was difficult to adhere to the SC’s July 31 deadline to complete the process. A panel will now assess the marks to be awarded to intermediate students, he added.

On Tuesday, the state told the court it would hold state board exams in view of the improving Covid situation.

The court, however, dismissed the affidavit on Thursday, saying it is not convinced of the precautionary measures suggested by the state for holding the exams and said unless satisfied that there will be no fatality due to Covid, it will not allow them.