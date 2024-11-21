Andhra CM Naidu targeting my mother, sister through 'hate campaign', says Jagan

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of targeting his mother and sister through a "hate campaign", asserting that Naidu would do "anything" for political advantage. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (ANI)

The former chief minister alleged that Naidu had been spreading false narratives about his sister, Y S Sharmila, and mother, Y S Vijayamma.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Tadepalli, Reddy said, "I want to directly ask Chandrababu Naidu. Even if there are differences within families, the way you speak and post about mine is unmatched. No one else engages in such cruel politics—only you do."

The opposition leader said that Naidu had allegedly orchestrated an abusive campaign against him through a TDP national spokesperson when he was the chief minister, questioning its legitimacy.

He also claimed that a "hate campaign" against Sharmila had been launched from premises reportedly owned by Naidu's brother-in-law, N Balakrishna, in Hyderabad.

Reddy played an old video in which Sharmila had complained about pro-TDP websites and YouTube channels targeting her.

The YSRCP chief also posed questions about Naidu's relationship with his parents, asking, "Did you ever introduce your parents to the people of this state? He has no right to talk about human relations. After rising politically, did you ever take them home, feed them, and send them back happily?"

Further, Reddy questioned whether Naidu had participated in the funeral rites of his parents, accusing the TDP leader of resorting to any lies or deceit for political gain.

Reddy urged the people of Andhra Pradesh to be cautious, saying, "We are battling a person like this, and I request the people of the state to be careful in this war."

Further, Reddy accused the TDP-led NDA government of "detaining, beating, and arresting activists" who question its "inefficiency" on social media.

Referring to the case of former Bapatla MP and senior YSRCP leader Nandigam Suresh, Reddy noted that multiple cases had been filed against the Dalit leader, who is currently in jail.

The YSRCP chief claimed that Naidu and his associates are "spreading lies in a coordinated effort to mislead the public" and cover up the "alleged failures of the NDA government" in fulfilling its election promises.

Reddy alleged that a deliberate campaign had been launched against him regarding the state's debt under the YSRCP regime, with the CM, his associates, and TDP-aligned media outlets claiming it to be between ₹10 lakh crore and ₹14 lakh crore. However, he said that the actual debt stood at ₹6.4 lakh crore.