Andhra factory explosion: Kin of those killed to get 1 cr compensation each

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday announced a compensation of ₹1 crore each for the families of 17 workers who died in an explosion at a pharma factory at Rambilli in the Anakapalle district a day earlier. The rescue operations at the factory concluded around midnight. (PTI)

District collector M N Harendhira Prasad, who met those injured in the blast undergoing treatment at a Visakhapatnam hospital, said the compensation for the injured was also being worked out.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the explosion and announced ₹2 lakh compensation each to the families of those killed and ₹50,000 for the injured. “Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a factory in Anakapalle. Condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones. May the injured recover soon,” the Prime Minister’s Office posted on X

The rescue operations at the factory concluded around midnight as all 17 bodies were recovered. Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu was due to visit the factory on Thursday and meet the families of those killed and injured.