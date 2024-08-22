 Andhra factory explosion: Kin of those killed to get ₹1 cr compensation each | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Andhra factory explosion: Kin of those killed to get 1 cr compensation each

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Aug 22, 2024 11:34 AM IST

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu was due to visit the factory on Wednesday and meet the families of those killed and injured

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday announced a compensation of 1 crore each for the families of 17 workers who died in an explosion at a pharma factory at Rambilli in the Anakapalle district a day earlier.

The rescue operations at the factory concluded around midnight. (PTI)
District collector M N Harendhira Prasad, who met those injured in the blast undergoing treatment at a Visakhapatnam hospital, said the compensation for the injured was also being worked out.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the explosion and announced 2 lakh compensation each to the families of those killed and 50,000 for the injured. “Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a factory in Anakapalle. Condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones. May the injured recover soon,” the Prime Minister’s Office posted on X

The rescue operations at the factory concluded around midnight as all 17 bodies were recovered. Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu was due to visit the factory on Thursday and meet the families of those killed and injured.

Andhra factory explosion: Kin of those killed to get 1 cr compensation each
