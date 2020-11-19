Andhra govt claims over 2 lakh students opted out of pvt schools to join govt ones in last 1 year

The Andhra Pradesh government has claimed that more than two lakh students studying in various private schools across the state have moved to government schools in the last one year.

According to the statistics released by the chief minister’s office, the total number of students enrolled with the state government and government-aided schools till now was 42.46 lakh, which is 2.68 lakh more than the enrolment figure from 2019, which stood at 39.78 lakh.

“The most encouraging part of this enrolment in the last one year is that out of these 2.68 lakh students, as many as 2,01,833 students were from various private schools. They opted out of private schools and got enrolled in government schools,” the CMO release said.

It pointed out that in the past, parents used to withdraw their children from government schools and admit them in private schools due to lack of proper infrastructure and academic standards.

“The reforms undertaken by the present government in the education sector in the last one year were aimed at reversing this very trend by uplifting the standard of education imparted in government schools. Statistics reveal that the government’s efforts in this direction have yielded excellent results,” the CMO claimed.

It said since June 2019, the government had introduced several student and parent-oriented schemes like Jagananna Ammavodi, Nadu-Nedu and Jaganna Vidya Kanuka, that helped government schools to develop at par with corporate schools.

Under the Jagananna Ammavodi scheme, mothers sending her children to government schools are being paid Rs 15,000, till the student completes Class 12. “This incentive has encouraged parents to send their children to schools rather than engaging them in labour to earn extra income,” the CMO release said.

Under the Nadu-Nedu scheme, the government has undertaken revamping over 45,000 schools in the state to provide students and teachers with the best possible atmosphere. Apart from major infrastructural renovations, each of the schools will also be equipped with a dedicated English lab in order to facilitate modern learning. In the first phase, 15,715 schools were spruced up and it will be completed by January, 2021, it said.

Similarly, under the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme, all students are supplied with uniforms, a school bag, books, socks, a belt and other necessities. This not only reduces the financial turmoil that poor families are put through at the beginning of each academic year but also helps the government control dropout rates.