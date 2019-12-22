Andhra HC advocates to go on strike against shifting of high court to Kurnool

india

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 01:25 IST

Advocates of Andhra Pradesh state high court at Amaravati will go on an indefinite strike from Monday in protest against the proposal of the YSR Congress party government to shift the high court to Kurnool as part of decentralisation of administration.

The Andhra Pradesh high court advocates’ association issued a notice to this effect to high court chief justice J K Maheshwari on Saturday.

The association alleged that the “so-called expert committee” led by retired IAS officer G N Rao which submitted its report to chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday evening, had not taken into consideration the opinions of the association, while recommending shifting of the high court to Kurnool.

“The committee did not consider the views of either the office bearers of the association nor its members, who are the main stakeholders,” the association said in a statement.

The association said the advocates would hold a series of agitations with effect from Monday, till the government withdraws the proposal.

The six-member committee recommended to the YSRC government that Visakhapatnam be made the main capital city of Andhra Pradesh with secretariat and all the other government offices, besides chief minister’s office, a high court bench and assembly complex to conduct summer session of the assembly.

It also suggested that Amaravati could be continued as legislative capital with assembly holding monsoon and winter sessions, besides Raj Bhavan and an Amaravati bench of the high court. Similarly, it recommended shifting of the high court to Kurnool, which would be designated as judicial capital.

The chief minister also made a statement in the assembly on Tuesday last. suggesting more or less similar structure for the state capitals.

The proposals triggered massive unrest among the people of 29 villages under Amaravati who have been agitating for the last four days demanding that the government withdraw the move to shift the capital from Amaravati. They intensified the agitation after the submission of G N Rao committee on Friday evening.

Tension prevailed in several villages of Amaravati on Saturday with hundreds of people taking to streets in protest against the proposal to shift the core capital to Visakhapatnam.

Interestingly, activists of ruling YSRC at Velagapudi village also registered their protest by smearing black paint on the gram panchayat building which was earlier painted with YSRC party colour. “CM cheated us. We no more want the party colour to our panchayat building. We painted it black”, a local YSR Congress leader refused to be named said.

At several places like Thullur, Mandadam, Rayapudi, Velagapudi and Kishtayapalem, the people blocked the roads by placing boulders and parking trucks and excavators and raised slogans against the government.

The farmers dubbed the claim of the G N Rao committee members that they had interacted with over 20,000 farmers before making a recommendation. “It is a humbug. Let the committee disclose the names of the people who had interacted with it,” challenged Rayapudi Subba Rao, a farmer.

The farmers also disputed the experts claim that Amaravati is vulnerable to floods in Krishna river. “We were born and brought up here. We never saw these villages inundating,” Anil Kumar, another farmer said.