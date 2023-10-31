Andhra HC gives interim bail, Naidu walks out of jail

The Andhra Pradesh high court on Tuesday granted interim bail for four weeks on medical grounds to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in a skill development corporation scam case. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu leaves from Rajamundry central prison on Tuesday. (PTI)

A bench headed by justice Tallapragada Mallikarjuna Rao granted the relief to the TDP leader, who is lodged in Rajahmundry central prison since September 10, and asked him to surrender before the superintendent of the prison by or before 5pm on November 28.

The TDP leader was subsequently released from the prison later in the day. “It was a turbulent period for me, but the support given by the people from all parts of the country and abroad, I am deeply indebted to them,” he said after walking out of the prison.

In his 16-page order, reviewed by HT, justice Rao said that in view of the health condition of Naidu, who is suffering from specific ailments – particularly pertaining to his right eye – that demand medical attention, he is entitled to interim bail on medical grounds for four weeks from Tuesday.

“With a humanitarian perspective in mind and considering the petitioner’s health condition, this Court is inclined to grant temporary bail on health grounds to the petitioner/A.37, enabling him to undergo the required surgery on his right eye,” the court said.

“He shall get himself examined and treated at a hospital of his choice at his expenses,” it added.

In a set of conditions, the bench directed Naidu to furnish a bail bond of ₹1 lakh with two sureties of the like amount to the satisfaction of the trial court.

It further ordered the former chief minister to provide details of the treatment given to him and the hospital where he underwent treatment, in a sealed cover, to the superintendent of Rajahmundry central prison, at the time of surrender. These details, the court said, shall subsequently be forwarded to the trial court.

“The petitioner shall not directly or indirectly make any inducement, threat, or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case to dissuade him from disclosing such facts to the Court or any other authority,” the bench said, as it deferred the hearing on Naidu’s petition for regular bail to November 10.

On September 9, Naidu was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in connection with an alleged multi-crore skill development corporation scam and was remanded in judicial custody by a special court for ACB (anti-corruption bureau cases) in Vijayawada

On presentation of the high court order in the afternoon by Naidu’s lawyers, the ACB court in Vijayawada issued the directive to release the TDP leader from prison. The directive was later submitted to Rajahmundry jail authorities, which released him at around 4.15 pm.

Naidu was received by his son Nara Lokesh, daughter-in-law Nara Brahmani and brother-in-law Nandamuri Balakrishna, along with TDP state unit president K Atchannaidu, as he walked out of the prison amidst cheers and slogans by hundreds of party workers.

Stating that he never committed any mistake in his 45-years of political career, the TDP chief expressed confidence that he would come out of the case unscathed. He also thanked all the Opposition parties, including the BJP and the Congress, for supporting him. He particularly thanked Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, who called on him in jail and announced an alliance with the TDP for the upcoming assembly elections.

Naidu left for his residence at Vundavalli in Amaravati by road. “After resting for a day, he would go to Tirumala on Wednesday evening along with his family for darshan of Lord Venkateshwara on Thursday morning. Later, he would go to Hyderabad to get admitted to the hospital for eye surgery,” a party statement said.

The party also hailed the high court’s order. “Truth Finally Prevailed,” it said.

CID files another case against Naidu

In a memo in the ACB court on Monday, CID said it has filed another case against Naidu amid allegations of illegal licensing of liquor companies during his regime in 2015.

The probe department told the court that it has registered the case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and named Naidu as accused no. 3 (A-3). The agency filed a petition for an inquiry in the case in the ACB court and the court allowed the hearing on this petition.

However, on Tuesday, CID authorities told the ACB court that they would not pursue the (latest) case till Naidu’s interim bail period expires on November 28. The authorities also said that they will not arrest him in any other case till that date.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON