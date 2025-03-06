Andhra man surrenders after hanging, burning daughter due to love affair

A 55-year-old man in Andhra Pradesh surrendered to the police after allegedly hanging his daughter to death and burning her body as he had become frustrated with her love affair. Ramanjaneyulu surrendered before the police, who are now initiating legal proceedings. (Representative Image)(ANI file)

The incident happened in the southern state’s Anantapur district.

The accused, identified as T Ramanjaneyulu from Guntakal town, hung his daughter, T Bharati on March 1 at around 1 pm at an isolated spot in Kasapuram village. He then poured petrol on the 20-year-old’s body and set it ablaze to ensure complete immolation, police added.

The accused made a living by selling snacks and breakfast.

"She (Bharati) defied her parents and was deeply attached to her boyfriend. She had also threatened to die by suicide and avoided speaking to her mother. Frustrated by her disobedience, her father took her to Kasapuram on March 1 and hung her from a tree," news agency PTI quoted the police officials as saying.

According to the police, the victim had been in love with her boyfriend for the past five years. However, their affair was met with disapproval after their respective parents learned about the relationship.

While Bharati was in her second year of graduation in Kurnool, her boyfriend was pursuing his graduation in Hyderabad. The victim was the youngest of T Ramanjaneyulu’s four daughters. She was the only one to receive an education among her siblings, as her three elder sisters were uneducated. According to the police, her parents had pinned high hopes on her. This might be one of the reasons for her father's frustration.

Ramanjaneyulu surrendered before the police, who are now initiating legal proceedings under Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) Section 103.

UP man kills mother for scolding

Enraged over being scolded for returning home in an intoxicated state, a man allegedly killed his 70-year-old mother by slitting her throat with a sickle in Baroli village in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat.

The accused, identified as 30-year-old Sumit, has been arrested and police have recovered his mother's body from a sugarcane field where he had buried it packed in a sack.

ASP N P Singh said the accused attended a wedding at his sister's house on Monday where he drank heavily.

"He returned home in an intoxicated state and his mother scolded him for it. Enraged, he assaulted her and then slit her throat with a sickle," the police officer said.

At that time, Sumit's father was away, working as a watchman at a factory in a neighbouring village. Police also revealed that Sumit had been to jail earlier on the charge of killing his elder brother Sonu in 2021 after a dispute over the former's substance abuse. He was out on bail.

According to police, family members stated that Sumit was addicted to drugs and would frequently quarrel with his parents under the influence.