Andhra minister slams TDP over ruckus in Assembly, says Naidu failed to raise real issues

Andhra minister slams TDP over ruckus in Assembly, says Naidu failed to raise real issues

”Chandrababu Naidu himself sat down in the podium, threatened the speaker, personally abused him, raise fingers against him. Whenever given time, Chandrababu Naidu kept on abusing the ruling party but did not raise constructive criticism. He would have asked what the ruling party has done. He did not do so, but kept on personally abusing the ruling party leaders,” he said.

india Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 11:06 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Amaravati
Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana
Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana(File photo)
         

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana has slammed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) over ruckus in the state Assembly and said that Opposition party chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has failed to raise the real issues of the people.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Satyanarayana said that it seems that TDP MLAs come to take vendetta against the ruling party.

“Five-day Assembly session has concluded. Our party MLAs explained what we have done for the people so far. Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu and TDP leaders have utterly failed in raising real public issues. I observed the attitude of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and his party MLAs that they seem to come to the assembly to take vendetta against the ruling party. He provoked his party representatives to attack the house leaders, i.e., the Speaker in the Assembly and chairman in the council,” he minister said.

”Chandrababu Naidu himself sat down in the podium, threatened the speaker, personally abused him, raise fingers against him. Whenever given time, Chandrababu Naidu kept on abusing the ruling party but did not raise constructive criticism. He would have asked what the ruling party has done. He did not do so, but kept on personally abusing the ruling party leaders,” he said.

The minister accused Naidu and other TDP MLAs of playing “cheap tricks” to get themselves suspended.

“Chandrababu Naidu and TDP MLAs kept on playing cheap tricks, tried to get suspended. They thought it would get them sympathy. But their behaviour is exposed to the public. They have crossed all limits of decency in the house,” he said.

“Naidu and TDP members used to create pandemonium in the house, get themselves suspended, go out and hold a press meet with a section of media. On the last day of Assembly, he walked out of the house, went to Mandadam village and addressed Amaravati agitators, where he made baseless allegations on the ruling party,” he added.

Satyanarayana said that Naidu and TDP leaders misused their time in the house and fought for selfish gains only.

“We wish Chandrababu to come to the next assembly sessions with the agenda of public issues and have a positive criticism. We want them to act responsibly,” he said.

