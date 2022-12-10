Home / India News / Andhra on alert, disaster response forces deployed in coastal districts

Andhra on alert, disaster response forces deployed in coastal districts

Published on Dec 10, 2022 12:53 AM IST

Andhra Pradesh chief secretary K S Jawahar Reddy, who reviewed the situation with the collectors of the four districts, asked them to take all precautionary steps to prevent the loss of lives and minimise damage to the properties.

A lifegaurd walks along the sea-shore as waves crash onto the shore ahead of the landfall of cyclonic storm Mandous, in Chennai. (PTI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Hyderabad

Heavy to very heavy rains are expected to lash at several places in Nellore, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati districts of Andhra Pradesh, as severe cyclonic storm Mandous is expected to cross the coast between Puducherry and Nellore’s Sriharikota in the early hours of Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh chief secretary K S Jawahar Reddy, who reviewed the situation with the collectors of the four districts, asked them to take all precautionary steps to prevent the loss of lives and minimise damage to the properties.

The district administration in the four districts declared a holiday for all educational institutions from Friday afternoon itself, as heavy rains accompanied by gales started pounding several areas. “The families of fisherman closer to the coast in Sullurpet area closer to Sriharikota are being evacuated to safer places and fishermen have been asked not to venture into sea,” Reddy said.

The Cyclone Warning Centre at Visakhapatnam, in its bulletin said under the influence of Mandous, heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur at some places over Nellore, Tirupati, Annamayya and Chittoor districts, while heavy rains will be witnessed in Prakasam, Kadapa and Satya Sai districts on Saturday.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph prevailed on Friday afternoon at several places. It is likely to be intensified up to 80-90 kmph by Saturday, when the cyclonic storm makes the landfall.

The authorities warned of damages to thatched houses and huts, disruption of power supply due to damages to electric lines and snapping of communication lines due to uprooting of trees. There might be major damages to road network due to flooding and standing crops might be affected, the bulletin said.

“Traffic may be disrupted at several places due to poor visibility in association with heavy rains. People in south coastal Andhra Pradesh to remain in safe places till Sunday,” it said.

    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

