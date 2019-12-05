Andhra police launch ‘Abhay’ facility to drop stranded woman home late at night

india

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 19:08 IST

The Andhra Pradesh police may soon start dropping stranded women home at odd hours in major cities of the state in order to safeguard them against crime. A pilot of the programme named ‘Abhay’ kicked off in the Prakasham district on Wednesday night with eight four wheelers and 70 two-wheelers on standby to pick up women held up at night.

Each of the eight four-wheelers is manned by a driver and a woman police officer armed with a body camera and a walkie-talkie, ready to be dispatched once an SOS call is received on number 100 between 9 pm and 5 am. Four of these vehicles are currently located in the Ongole city, two in Chirala and one each in Kandukur and Markapur towns.

Prakasam district superintendent of police Siddharth Kaushal came up with ‘Abhay’ after the gang rape and murder of the Hyderabad veterinarian when she was stranded on the city outskirts on the night of November 27.

“Director General of Police Gautam Sawang was impressed by the innovative concept and proposed to implement it across the state,” Kaushal told Hindustan Times.

Kaushal said unsafe locations requiring transport facility late in the night, like offices, coaching centres, bus stations and railway stations had been identified.

“We will ensure that ‘Abhay’ vehicles reach there within 10 minutes of receiving calls from women. And it is completely free of cost,” he said.

The district police are busy with a communication drive to inform the woman about the programme that they can avail without fear.