 Andhra Pradesh polls: BJP’s Sujana Chowdary gets ticket from Vijayawada | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Andhra Pradesh polls: BJP’s Sujana Chowdary gets ticket from Vijayawada

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Mar 28, 2024 03:55 AM IST

The BJP on Wednesday announced candidates for all the 10 assembly seats in Andhra, allotted to it as part of alliance with the TDP and Jana Sena Party.

Former Union minister YS Chowdary, popularly known as Sujana Chowdary, will contest the upcoming assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh from Vijayawada (West) constituency on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.

YS Chowdary, better known asSujana Chowdary. (HT Archive)
YS Chowdary, better known asSujana Chowdary. (HT Archive)

The BJP on Wednesday announced candidates for all the 10 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, allotted to it as part of alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and JanaSena Party.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Chowdary, who was a two-time Rajya Sabha member from TDP, served as the Union minister of state for science and technology in the first NDA government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He resigned from the cabinet in March 2018, when the TDP pulled out of the NDA. After the TDP lost the assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh in 2019, he defected to the BJP. He completed his Rajya Sabha tenure in April 2022.

BJP also named its national general secretary Y Satya Kumar for Dharmavaram assembly seat in Sri Satya Sai district.

Among others who were named in the list of candidates for the assembly elections include former state ministers Kamineni Srinivas Rao (Kaikaluru) and C Adinarayana Reddy (Jammalamadugu), former MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju (Visakhapatnam-East), educationist N Eshwar Rao (Etcherla), Pangi Raja Rao (Araku Valley-ST), M Shiva Krishnam Raju (Anaparthy), Bojja Roshanna (Badvel-SC) and Dr PV Parthasarthy (Adoni).

The BJP has already announced candidates for six Lok Sabha seats allotted to it as part of the alliance. While BJP state president and former Union minister Daggubati Purandeshwari was chosen for Rajahmundry Lok Sabha seat, former MP Kothapalli Geetha was given the ticket for Araku (ST) seat and former chief minister of combined Andhra Pradesh N Kiran Kumar Reddy for Rajampet LS seat.

While outgoing Rajya Sabha member CM Ramesh, who defected from the TDP to BJP was given the ticket for Anakapalle Lok Sabha seat, BJP state secretary Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varma was given the ticket for Narasapuram constituency.

Former MP and sitting Gudur MLA V Varaprasada Rao, who defected from YSR Congress party to the BJP was given the ticket from Tirupati (SC) Lok Sabha seat.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live Updates, Bihar Board 12th Result Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

News / India News / Andhra Pradesh polls: BJP’s Sujana Chowdary gets ticket from Vijayawada
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On