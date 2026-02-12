The budget session of the Andhra Pradesh state legislative assembly began on Wednesday amid high political drama, with opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) members walking out of the House within minutes into the proceedings. Andhra Pradesh budget session begins amid opposition protest

The session began with the customary address by Governor S Abdul Nazeer to a joint sitting of the legislative assembly and legislative council.

YSRCP president and former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with party MLAs and MLCs, attended the opening day. However, as soon as the Governor started his speech, YSRCP members rose in protest, raising slogans against the state government.

The opposition legislators shouted slogans demanding that law and order be maintained in the state and calling for the leader of opposition status the YSRCP.

The YSRCP members also attempted to disrupt the Governor’s speech and held placards and raised slogans highlighting various issues, including alleged deterioration in law and order, the proposed privatisation of medical colleges and maligning of the previous government on Tirumala ghee adulteration issue.

The opposition members, wearing party scarves, entered the assembly together and continued raising slogans inside the House and in the assembly lobbies. Within about 11 minutes of the start of proceedings, Jagan Mohan Reddy and other YSRCP legislators exited the assembly, raising slogans of “Jai Jagan” outside the House.

In his address, the Governor presented an ambitious roadmap for the financial year 2026–27, declaring that the state was moving from a phase of “revival” to one of “ascendance” with a long-term vision of heralding Swarna Andhra (golden Andhra Pradesh) by 2047.

Nazeer said the government was aiming at transforming Andhra Pradesh into a $3 trillion economy with a per capita income of ₹55 lakh by 2047. He described the past 19 months as a calibrated journey from resurgence to renewed confidence, focused on restoring financial stability, rebuilding institutions, and placing citizens at the centre of governance.

He explained how the state government was committed to implement its welfare agenda, while enhancing the image of the state by attracting investments in various sectors.

Later, at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of the state legislature, chaired by speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, it was decided to conduct the assembly proceedings until March 7. The assembly will function for a total of 17 days during the session.

The annual state budget is scheduled to be presented on February 14 and discussion on the budget will be taken up on February 17 and 18. The finance minister will deliver his reply to the Budget discussion on February 18. “Discussions on the Demands for Grants will be held for eight days. The House will also approve six ordinances during the session,” the speaker said.