Andhra Pradesh chief secretary transferred

india

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 11:05 IST

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday transferred chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam to what is considered an insignificant post, a development that came amidst internal squabbles in the administration.

Subrahmanyam has been transferred as the director general of the Aandhra Pradesh Human Resources Development Institute at Bapatla in Guntur district. He will hand over charge to senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Neerabh Kumar Prasad, who is presently the chief commissioner of land administration. Orders to this effect were issued by the principal secretary (political) in the general administration department, Praveen Prakash, an official in the Chief Minister’s Office.

A 1983-batch IAS officer, Subrahmanyam was appointed the chief secretary by the Election Commission of India a week before the assembly elections in April. He continued in the post after the YSR Congress party government headed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took charge.

The transfer took place three days after he issued a show-cause notice to Praveen Prakash for alleged violation of business rules and service rules.

In his show cause notice dated November 1, Subrahmanyam sought an explanation from Prakash for incorporating a couple of items in the agenda of a cabinet meeting held on October 30 without clearance from the chief secretary.