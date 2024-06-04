Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha 2024 election results: Check out full list of winners

Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha election results: Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is set to make a comeback to power in Andhra Pradesh with a landslide victory in both Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) showed. TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu with wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari celebrates his party's victory in Assembly and Parliamentay polls, at their residence in Undavalli, Amaravati, Tuesday, June 4, 2024.(PTI)

As per the Election Commission data, the Janasena Party is leading on 19 seats, the BJP on 7 seats while the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is leading on 13 seats in Andhra Pradesh.

In the Lok Sabha polls, TDP is leading on 16 out of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP on 4 seats, BJP on 3 and JNP on 2 seats, the poll body said.

Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha elections: Here's a full list of winners

Candidate Party Constituency Votes Ramesh Munaiah Chintakunta BJP Anakapalle 294205 Daggubati Purandheshwari BJP Rajahmundry 641143 Bupathi Raju Srinivas Varma BJP Narsapuram 490409 Bhargav Valluru INC Vijayawada 14237 Tangella Uday Srinivas JNP Kakinada 338496 Balashowry Vallabhaneni JNP Machilipatnam 264037 Daggumalla Prasada Rao TDP Chittoor (SC) 331888 Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu TDP Srikakulam 382630 Sribharat Mathukumili TDP Visakhapatnam 280518 Appalanaidu Kalisetti TDP Vizianagaram 274299 G M Harish TDP Amalapuram (SC) 344323 Putta Mahesh Kumar TDP Eluru 385658 Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu TDP Narasaraopet 423457 Chandrasekhar Pemmasani TDP Guntur 344736 Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy TDP Ongole 205277 Krishna Prasad Tenneti TDP Bapatla (SC) 306595 Bastipati Nagaraju TDP Kurnool 200503 Byreddy Shabari TDP Nandyal 225460 Ambica G Lakshminarayana Valmiki TDP Anantapur 397432 B.K. Parthasarathi TDP Hindupur 337301 Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy TDP Nellore 342443 Peddireddy Venkata Midhun Reddy YSRCP Rajampet 319815 Gumma Thanuja Rani YSRCP Araku (ST) 469136 Y. S. Avinash Reddy YSRCP Kadapa 343106 Gurumoorthy Maddila YSRCP Tirupati (SC) 294786

The elections to 543 members of the Lok Sabha (the Surat and Indore seats went unopposed) was held in seven phases, starting from April 19 to June 1.

The election phases were: April 19 (Phase 1), April 26 (Phase 2), May 7 (Phase 3), May 13 (Phase 4), May 20 (Phase 5), May 25 (Phase 6), and June 1 (Phase 7). The results will be declared on June 4.

The Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh were held simultaneously with the state Assembly polls in the fourth phase on May 13. A total voter turnout of 80.66% in the elections for the 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly constituencies was recorded, according to the Election Commission.

As many as 454 candidates are in the fray for Lok Sabha in the state, according to the Election Commission.

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) contested all 25 seats, aiming to maintain its stronghold in the state.

Within the INDIA alliance, the Indian National Congress fielded candidates for 23 seats, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Communist Party of India (CPI) each contested one seat. On the other side, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) saw the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) contesting 17 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielding candidates in 6 seats, and the Jana Sena Party contesting 2 seats.

The YSR Congress campaign centred around the welfare measures that it implemented during the past five years while the NDA highlighted the "failures" of the state government and the doles it would provide, if voted to power in the state and the job creation it would do.