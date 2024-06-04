 Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha 2024 election results: Check out full list of winners | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha 2024 election results: Check out full list of winners

ByHT News Desk
Jun 04, 2024 05:16 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha election results: TDP is leading on 16 out of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP on 4 seats, BJP on 3 and JNP on 2 seats.

Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha election results: Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is set to make a comeback to power in Andhra Pradesh with a landslide victory in both Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) showed.

TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu with wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari celebrates his party's victory in Assembly and Parliamentay polls, at their residence in Undavalli, Amaravati, Tuesday, June 4, 2024.(PTI)
TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu with wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari celebrates his party's victory in Assembly and Parliamentay polls, at their residence in Undavalli, Amaravati, Tuesday, June 4, 2024.(PTI)

As per the Election Commission data, the Janasena Party is leading on 19 seats, the BJP on 7 seats while the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is leading on 13 seats in Andhra Pradesh.

In the Lok Sabha polls, TDP is leading on 16 out of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP on 4 seats, BJP on 3 and JNP on 2 seats, the poll body said.

Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha elections: Here's a full list of winners

 

CandidatePartyConstituencyVotes
Ramesh Munaiah ChintakuntaBJPAnakapalle294205
Daggubati PurandheshwariBJPRajahmundry641143
Bupathi Raju Srinivas VarmaBJPNarsapuram490409
Bhargav ValluruINCVijayawada14237
Tangella Uday SrinivasJNPKakinada338496
Balashowry VallabhaneniJNPMachilipatnam264037
Daggumalla Prasada RaoTDPChittoor (SC)331888
Kinjarapu Rammohan NaiduTDPSrikakulam382630
Sribharat MathukumiliTDPVisakhapatnam280518
Appalanaidu KalisettiTDPVizianagaram274299
G M HarishTDPAmalapuram (SC)344323
Putta Mahesh KumarTDPEluru385658
Lavu Srikrishna DevarayaluTDPNarasaraopet423457
Chandrasekhar PemmasaniTDPGuntur344736
Magunta Sreenivasulu ReddyTDPOngole205277
Krishna Prasad TennetiTDPBapatla (SC)306595
Bastipati NagarajuTDPKurnool200503
Byreddy ShabariTDPNandyal225460
Ambica G Lakshminarayana ValmikiTDPAnantapur397432
B.K. ParthasarathiTDPHindupur337301
Prabhakar Reddy VemireddyTDPNellore342443
Peddireddy Venkata Midhun ReddyYSRCPRajampet319815
Gumma Thanuja RaniYSRCPAraku (ST)469136
Y. S. Avinash ReddyYSRCPKadapa343106
Gurumoorthy MaddilaYSRCPTirupati (SC)294786

The elections to 543 members of the Lok Sabha (the Surat and Indore seats went unopposed) was held in seven phases, starting from April 19 to June 1.

The election phases were: April 19 (Phase 1), April 26 (Phase 2), May 7 (Phase 3), May 13 (Phase 4), May 20 (Phase 5), May 25 (Phase 6), and June 1 (Phase 7). The results will be declared on June 4.

Also Read | TDP-led alliance set to get over 3/4th majority in Andhra assembly

The Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh were held simultaneously with the state Assembly polls in the fourth phase on May 13. A total voter turnout of 80.66% in the elections for the 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly constituencies was recorded, according to the Election Commission.

As many as 454 candidates are in the fray for Lok Sabha in the state, according to the Election Commission.

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) contested all 25 seats, aiming to maintain its stronghold in the state.

Within the INDIA alliance, the Indian National Congress fielded candidates for 23 seats, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Communist Party of India (CPI) each contested one seat. On the other side, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) saw the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) contesting 17 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielding candidates in 6 seats, and the Jana Sena Party contesting 2 seats.

The YSR Congress campaign centred around the welfare measures that it implemented during the past five years while the NDA highlighted the "failures" of the state government and the doles it would provide, if voted to power in the state and the job creation it would do.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
Advertisement