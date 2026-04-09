Andhra Pradesh may ban private sleeper buses after spate of deadly accidents

The Andhra Pradesh government is contemplating a ban on private sleeper buses, officials said on Wednesday, adding that the move was spurred by a recent spate of serious accidents involving such vehicles. The Andhra Pradesh government is contemplating a ban on private sleeper buses, representational image. (Pexels)

The cabinet sub-committee constituted by chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu to review measures to prevent bus accidents took the matter up for discussion on Tuesday. State transport minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy and home minister Vangalapudi Anitha were present.

Also read | Panel warns Noida private schools against ‘arbitrary’ fee hike

Most private sleeper buses currently in service were converted vehicles rather than factory-built models, officials present informed the sub-committee, and flagged the lax compliance with structural and safety standards, including lack of adequate emergency exits and poor ventilation.

Also read | Officials to hold surveys to assess crop damage after hail, rain in Gautam Budh Nagar

“In the first phase, the state government is examining the possibility of banning non-factory-built sleeper buses. We shall take up with the Centre seeking regulatory intervention to either restrict or prohibit unsafe sleeper coach operations,” Reddy said.

Meanwhile, the government is rolling out a series of safety measures with immediate effect, he added. It includes regulation of travel time based on distance between the points of origin and destination. “If a bus reaches earlier than the stipulated time, it will not be allowed into the city,” the minister said, adding the move was aimed at discouraging speeding. Private buses operating on routes longer than 300 kilometres will now require to be staffed by two drivers.