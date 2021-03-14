Andhra Pradesh municipal elections: YSRCP heading for a big win

The ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh is heading for a landslide win in almost all the municipalities, Nagar panchayats and municipal corporations that went to polls on March 10. The counting of votes is taking place on Sunday.

In all, elections were held in 12 municipal corporations and 71 out 75 municipalities and Nagar panchayats. The YSRCP won four municipalities – Pulivendula, Punganur, Macherla and Piduguralla municipalities unanimously, as its candidates were elected unopposed.

According to the latest reports, the YSRC has won six of the 11 municipal corporations in which counting of votes began at 8 am on Sunday morning. However, in Eluru municipal corporation, the counting has been withheld pending a high court judgement.

The ruling party won Ongole, Tirupati, Chittoor, Guntur, Kurnool and Kadapa municipal corporations, where the YSRCP won more than three-fourths of the wards.

The YSRC has so far won 50 out of 75 municipalities/nagar panchayats in 13 districts, including the four it had already won unanimously.

The main opposition, Telugu Desam Party, put up a poor show in almost all the municipalities and municipal corporations, except in a few places like Tadipatri and Hindupur in Anantapur district, Mydukur in Kadapa and Mandapeta in East Godavari district.

Also Read: 6 farm labourers killed, 7 injured as truck rams auto rickshaw in Andhra Pradesh

There’s a festive atmosphere at YSRCP central office at Tadepalli in Amaravati as party leaders and cadre celebrated the victory by bursting crackers and distributing sweets.

On the other hand, the TDP office in Guntur town wore a deserted look. TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh stayed at their Hyderabad residence.