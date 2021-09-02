Andhra Pradesh reports 1,186 new Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths

Andhra Pradesh logged 1,186 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1,396 recoveries and 10 deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.

The state’s Covid-19 chart now showed 2,015,302 total positives, 19,86,962 recoveries and 13,867 deaths so far.

The latest bulletin said the number of active cases has come down to 14,473.

For the first time in many weeks, all 13 districts reported less than 200 fresh cases in a day, with East Godavari topping with 175. Kurnool and Vizianagaram were at the bottom with 13 each.

Kurnool is the only district with less than 100 active cases now.

Krishna reported four fresh fatalities, SPS Nellore two, Chittoor, East Godavari, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam one each in a day.