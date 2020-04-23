Andhra Pradesh reports 80 Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths today

india

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 21:33 IST

Andhra Pradesh projected a grim picture of Covid-19 pandemic with three more deaths and a whopping 80 new cases being reported in the state in the last 24 hours.

The latest figures took the death toll in the state to 27 and the cumulative number of positive cases for Covid-19 to 893, a health bulletin released by the state medical and health department on Thursday afternoon said.

The figure of 80 positive cases is the highest in a single day in both the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the earlier highest figure was 75 each.

In the last one week, Andhra Pradesh reported an alarming rise in the number of deaths due to Covid-19 in the state by 13 and the number of cases by 459.

The health bulletin said Kurnool recorded the highest number with 31 new cases, apart from two deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the district to 234 and deaths to seven.

As many as 18 new cases were registered in Guntur taking the overall number of positive cases to 195. It is also the highest number of eight deaths in the state. Neighbouring Krishna district reported only two new cases and a total of 88 cases, but it also registered the third death in the state in the last 24 hours. It has so far registered seven deaths.

Chittoor has registered 14 new cases and total number of 73 cases. Nellore with 67 positive cases, Prakasam with 50 cases and Anantapur with 43 cases and three deaths are on the top of the list.

The state government claimed that it had conducted tests on 6522 samples. At the same time, 21 patients got discharged, taking the number of overall discharged patients to 141. “In all, 725 patients are still under treatment,” the bulletin said.