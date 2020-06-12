e-paper
Home / India News / Andhra records 207 new Covid-19 cases, state’s tally now at 5,636

Andhra records 207 new Covid-19 cases, state’s tally now at 5,636

In the last 24 hours, 123 coronavirus patients got cured and were discharged from hospitals, the state government bulletin said.

india Updated: Jun 12, 2020 15:23 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Among the total cases reported in the state so far, 4,402 were local people while 1,035 had come from other states and 199 had come back from abroad.
Andhra Pradesh reported 207 new Covid-19 positive cases and no deaths in the last 24 hours on Friday, taking the Telugu state’s coronavirus tally to 5,636.

With no additional deaths reported since yesterday, the toll in Andhra has now climbed to 80, according to the state health department.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state currently stand at 2,465 and so far around 3,091 people have recovered from the infectious disease and been discharged.

Among the total cases reported in the state so far, 4,402 were local people while 1,035 had come from other states and 199 had come back from abroad.

In the last 24 hours, 11,775 tests have been conducted, taking the total to 5,22,093 tests with a positivity rate of 1.08 per cent.

For the first time since the outbreak of Covid-19, India on Friday recorded over 10,000 new cases in a single day taking the country’s tally to 2,97,535, while the death toll rose to 8,498 with a record single-day spike of 396 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The country has registered 10,956 fresh coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.

On Thursday, India had crossed the United Kingdom to become the fourth worst-hit nation by the Covid-19 pandemic.

