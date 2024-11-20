Andhra, Telangana accounted for 56% of US student visa beneficiaries from India in 2023: Report

Students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the two Telugu-speaking southern states, accounted for 56% of all Indian student visas issued by the United States last year, according to the US Consulate General. Representational Image

Popular fields of study: Recent trends show that students from these states mostly pursue master's degrees in the ‘STEM’ disciplines, i.e. science, technology, engineering and mathematics in the US.

Factors behind the numbers: According to an India Today report, one of the biggest reasons is the robust educational infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, particularly in STEM subjects.

Additionally, the rising popularity of American universities as global education hubs and the potential for better job prospects post-graduation have made the US a preferred destination for students from these states.

The report also pointed to strong emphasis in the two states on higher education from foreign universities. This, coupled with a substantial presence of NRI (Non-Resident Indian) communities in the US, acts as a support network, encouraging more Indian students to relocate to the United States for higher studies.

Challenges: However, students also face challenges such as adjusting to a new cultural environment, managing financial burdens, and navigating visa processes. Here, the strong alumni networks and thriving Indian communities could help mitigate some of these troubles.

According to the latest Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange, India has sent more students to the United States than any other country for the first time since 2009, with more than 331,600 students pursuing higher education in American institutions during 2023-24, a 23% increase over the previous year.

India accounted for 29% of the total international student population of 1.12 million (11.2 lakh) from more than 210 countries during 2023-24.