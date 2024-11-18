India becomes leading country of origin for international students in US

New Delhi: India has sent more students to the United States than any other country for the first time since 2009, with more than 331,600 students pursuing higher education in American institutions during 2023-24, a 23% increase over the previous year. The number of both Indian and international students in the US is at an all-time high, according to the latest Open Doors Report. (Representational image)

This made India the leading country of origin for international students in the US, accounting for 29% of the total international student population of 1.12 million from more than 210 countries during 2023-24, according to the latest Open Doors Report.

The number of both Indian and international students in the US is at an all-time high, according to the report, which is the only comprehensive information resource on international students in the US. India remained the largest sender of international graduate (master’s and PhD-level) students to the US for the second year.

Indian graduate student numbers increased by 19% to reach 196,567, and undergraduate student numbers increased by 13% to 36,053, while the number of non-degree students decreased by 28% to 1,426 students.

The number of Indian students on Optional Practical Training (OPT) rose to 97,556 students, an increase of 41%, maintaining India as the top place of origin for such students. It also reinforces India’s role as a leading source of skilled professionals in the US.

Speaking at the release of the Open Doors Report on Monday, US ambassador Eric Garcetti said the India-US education partnership will be expanded with the launch of the Women in STEMM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics and medicine) Fellowship.

The fellowship is a partnership between the Gupta-Klinsky India Institute at Johns Hopkins University and the US-India Alliance for Women’s Economic Empowerment, and it is aimed at supporting early-career women scientists and researchers in India to become leaders in their fields.

“The launch of the Women in STEMM Fellowship, coinciding with International Education Week, makes this moment particularly meaningful and more special. Today marks the celebration of the shared belief that education is not confined by borders, and that collaboration between our countries and institutions is the key to solving global challenges,” Garcetti said.

Johns Hopkins University president Ronald J Daniels said that the new fellowship, launched in partnership with the US state department, is designed to help Indian women scientists gain critical research skills, access mentors and connect with global networks.

“This fellowship addresses the barriers that often limit women’s progress in these fields by providing the support, training and resources they need to start and sustain their research careers,” he said.

The India-US education partnership ranges from early childhood education to promoting two-way student mobility at the undergraduate and graduate levels.

The Open Doors report highlighted significant growth across various levels, showing a 300% increase in American students choosing India as a study abroad destination. The number of Americans in India rose from 300 to 1,300 in 2022-23.

The release of the Open Doors Report marks the beginning of International Education Week (IEW), which celebrates the benefits of international education and exchanges worldwide.

The US consulate in Mumbai and the University of Denver will soon launch a free “Digital Guide on Internationalization: Simplifying US-India Higher Education Institution (HEI) Collaboration and Partnerships”. This guide will provide Indian institutions with information on the US educational system, resources for internationalising their campuses by partnering with American institutions, best practices for successful collaborations, and ways to build different types of partnerships in areas such as student and faculty exchanges.