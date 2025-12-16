The Andhra Pradesh government has approved a proposal for establishment of India’s first dedicated autonomous maritime shipyard and systems development centre at Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour in Bogole mandal of Nellore district, an official statement said on Monday. Andhra to establish India’s 1st autonomous maritime shipyard

The proposed facility, to be set up by Sagar Defence Engineering Private Limited, is a major milestone for India’s maritime and defence manufacturing ecosystem and it positions Andhra Pradesh as a key destination for next-generation maritime and autonomous systems development, the statement said.

It will be developed as a specialised shipyard focused exclusively on autonomous and unmanned maritime platforms. It is expected to generate employment for around 750 persons, including 300 direct and 450 indirect jobs, while strengthening the industrial and skills ecosystem in the coastal region of the state.

According to the official statement, an autonomous maritime shipyard is an advanced industrial facility designed for the construction, integration, testing and lifecycle support of unmanned and autonomous surface and underwater vessels, along with intelligent maritime systems, sensors and command-and-control technologies.

“Such shipyards are increasingly critical for modern maritime operations, enabling enhanced coastal surveillance, maritime domain awareness, offshore security and defence preparedness with minimal human intervention. The proposed shipyard at Juvvaladinne will support India’s growing focus on indigenous defence technologies and maritime self-reliance,” it added.

The state government has approved the allotment of 29.58 acres of land at Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour to the project on a lease basis through the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board. The land parcel includes 7.58 acres of waterfront land and 22.00 acres of harbour land, providing direct sea access essential for shipbuilding, systems testing and deployment of autonomous maritime platforms, it added.