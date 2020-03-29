e-paper
Andhra to quarantine returning labourers

india Updated: Mar 29, 2020 00:18 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh has decided to quarantine migrant labourers coming from the neighbouring states in hotels and marriage halls close to inter-state borders.

“It is not possible to allow migrant labourers and other people belonging to AP coming from the neighbouring states, unless they are cleared by the health authorities of any Covid-19 infection,” state health minister Alla Nani told reporters.

He suggested that people from Andhra Pradesh stranded in neighbouring states should stay put. “We shall extend all possible help to them from the government. But if they want to come to AP, they should be prepared to be quarantined,” he said.

Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed all the marriage halls and hotels at inter-state borders be brought under the control of the state government and converted into quarantine centres, after being sanitised thoroughly. “The migrant labourers and other people coming from the neighbouring states be kept their under 14-day quarantine,” Nani said.

