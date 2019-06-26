Angry Kumaraswamy threatens protesters, reminds them they voted for Modi

Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy kicked up a row Wednesday after he lashed out at employees of a thermal power plant, who were protesting in front of his cavalcade in Raichur district, asking them why they approached him with their problems when they voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Kumaraswamy was on his way to Karegudda village in Manvi Taluk of Raichur district, on the second leg of his village visit programme, when employees of the Yermarus Thermal Power Station protested in front of the bus in which he was travelling and shouted slogans against him.

An irate Kumaraswamy lashed out at the workers asking them why they had approached him for work when they voted for the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I will ask the police to conduct a lathi charge. You vote for Modi but expect me to solve your problems,” he said.

The reaction caused a stir in the state, with the opposition BJP condemning the incident and the chief minister’s behaviour. Earlier in the day, while addressing a press conference in the Yermarus Circuit House, Kumaraswamy had hit out at the BJP for accusing him of concentrating all his developmental efforts on a few districts in southern Karnataka.

Criticising the chief minister, BJP state general secretary CT Ravi told reporters here that these were very petty comments from the chief minister that weren’t befitting the office he held.

