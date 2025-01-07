Menu Explore
Angry over affair, man pushes minor cousin off 500 ft high cliff in Maharashtra district

PTI |
Jan 07, 2025 09:47 PM IST

The deceased was in a relationship with a man from a different community and this was strongly disapproved by her family and relatives.

In a suspected case of honour killing, a 25-year-old man, angry over his 17-year-old cousin's affair, allegedly pushed her off a 500 feet high cliff in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The accused took her to Khawdya hill near Waluj, on the city’s outskirts, and pushed her off a cliff there. (Representative/Getty Images)
The deceased, Namrata Sherkar, a resident of Shahgad in adjoining Jalna district, was in a relationship with a man from a different community. However, the teenager's family and other relatives strongly disapproved of her affair, they said.

Namrata Sherkar resided in Shahgad along with her family members. When the girl's family came to know about the affair, her father brought her to uncle's house in Valadgaon near Waluj in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, said the police.

Her cousin Rushikesh Sherkar, who is pursuing post-graduation in Pune, also disapproved of her affair and came down to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to counsel her, said an official.

On Monday, he took her to Khawdya hill near Waluj, on the city's outskirts, on the pretext of discussing the matter, and suddenly pushed her off a 500 feet high cliff, leading to her death, said the official.

Some local residents playing nearby saw the two going on the hill together, but the man later coming down alone. They grew suspicious and caught Rushikesh Sherkar and handed him over to the police, who placed him under arrest, he said.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has strongly condemned the girl's killing and asked the Maharashtra DGP to ensure the accused is booked under relevant sections of the new criminal code BNS.

A fair and time-bound investigation must be conducted to ensure accountability and justice in the case, said the NCW. The action taken report and FIR in the case should be submitted to the commission in two days, the panel said in its direction to the police.

