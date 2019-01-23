Angry villagers ransack police station demanding arrest of BJD MLA

Hundreds of villagers stormed inside a police station in Odisha and ransacked it, demanding arrest of BJD MLA who had allegedly threatened a former sarpanch.

Khurda SP Dipti Ranjan Ray said hundreds of villagers barged into the Begunia police station in Khurda district this afternoon and tossed around the furniture and files. They also attacked the policemen on duty.

The SP said the locals demanded arrest of BJD MLA Prasahant Jagdeb who had allegedly threatened former sarpanch Nabakishore Swain, a Congressman. Police said Jagdeb had reportedly asked Swain to get some papers signed by his wife, the current sarpanch to which the later did not agree, the MLA then reportedly hurled abuses at Swain, the former sarpanch.

The locals alleged that MLA Jagadev had threatened and misbehaved with Naba Kishore Swain, a former sarpanch and a local Congress leader. They further complained of police inaction despite lodging of an FIR at the police station in this regard.

Swain alleged that though FIR was lodged against Jagdeb, police was not arresting the BJD MLA. “About a fortnight ago, the MLA called me to sign some bills. When I refused to sign, he manhandled me and threatened me. I had lodged a complaint against the MLA with the Begunia police,” said Swain. When tried to contact Jagdeb to get his reaction on the incident, he was not reachable.

The local people then blocked traffic Khurda-Bolangir NH-57 at Begunia leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded on both sides of the road due to the blockade. Around 3 platoons of policemen have been deployed on the spot.

The BJD MLA has been at the centre of controversy throughout last year. In December last year, Jagdeb along with his supporters had reportedly vandalised a meeting in the local stadium as he was not invited. Before that, he and his supporters had thrown food items in another event where he was not invited.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 18:49 IST