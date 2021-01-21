IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 'Anguished': PM Modi tweets after fire kills 5 at Pune's Serum Institute
Workers rush out of the building after fire breaks out at Serum Institute of India, Pune, on Thursday. (PTI)
Workers rush out of the building after fire breaks out at Serum Institute of India, Pune, on Thursday. (PTI)
india news

'Anguished': PM Modi tweets after fire kills 5 at Pune's Serum Institute

PM Modi prayed for speedy recovery of those who have been injured in the accident.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:16 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed anguish over the fire incident at Pune's Serum Institute of India which took away the lives of four who were trapped inside the building when the massive fire started. "In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest," PM Modi wrote

At least five people were killed in the fire that broke out at an under-construction building at Serum Institute's Pune campus on Thursday. All of them were construction workers. The fire, as is being speculated, started from welding works that were going on at the building. Inflammable materials were stored in the building which aggravated the fire.

Maharashtra orders probe into SII fire that killed 5; Covid vaccine plant safe

As Serum Institute of India, the largest vaccine maker of the world by the volume it produces annually, is supplying Covishield vaccine to India and other countries, the incident led to concerns whether vaccine storage or vaccine work have got affected by the incident.

CEO Adar Poonawalla has confirmed that there has been no loss in vaccine manufacturing. The unit where Covishield is being manufactured is about one kilometre away from the under-construction building. Vaccine production was supposed to begin at this site from next month.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit the facility tomorrow to review the situation. The government has already ordered an investigation into the incident. “People in the country and abroad have expressed concerns over the incident. I would like to clarify that I have been told that the plant where Covid-19 vaccine is being manufactured is safe. At present, our focus is to douse the fire and minimize the damage caused,” deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said.

In the evening, another fire broke out in one of the compartments of the building at Serum Institute of India, news agency ANI reported. The earlier fire in which five people lost their lives broke out at around 2.45pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
prime minister narendra modi serum institute
app
Close
e-paper
File photo of Rajiv Gandhi(HT Photo )
File photo of Rajiv Gandhi(HT Photo )
india news

Decision on release of Rajiv Gandhi killers in 3-4 days, Supreme Court told

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:20 PM IST
This comes as a significant development just months ahead of Tamil Nadu’s assembly elections slated for April-May.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jayant Khobragade, an officer of the 1995 batch of the Indian Foreign Service, is currently serving as a joint secretary in the external affairs ministry. (HT FILE PHOTO).
Jayant Khobragade, an officer of the 1995 batch of the Indian Foreign Service, is currently serving as a joint secretary in the external affairs ministry. (HT FILE PHOTO).
india news

Jayant Khobragade named India's next envoy to ASEAN secretariat

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:09 PM IST
  • India first posted a dedicated ambassador to ASEAN in 2014 following the elevation of ties between the two sides to a strategic partnership and in view of growing cooperation in areas ranging from security to trade.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Oxford spokesman said the university is carefully assessing the impact of new variants on vaccine immunity and evaluating the processes needed for rapid development of adjusted COVID-19 vaccines if these should be necessary.(REUTERS)
An Oxford spokesman said the university is carefully assessing the impact of new variants on vaccine immunity and evaluating the processes needed for rapid development of adjusted COVID-19 vaccines if these should be necessary.(REUTERS)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: UK strain infects 145 people in India

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:01 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The accused told the police that he procured the weapon, a .32 bore pistol, and live cartridges from Maharashtra for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55,000.(HT FILE)
The accused told the police that he procured the weapon, a .32 bore pistol, and live cartridges from Maharashtra for 55,000.(HT FILE)
india news

Six shooters involved in murder of Mukhtar Ansari’s aide, say Lucknow police

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:55 PM IST
  • Police claimed that Sandip Singh alias Baba who was arrested on Thursday from his Ambedkarnagar hideout told them that Ajit Singh was killed on the orders of two jailed gangsters after he refused to turn hostile in court.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Thursday, vaccination drives were held in 27 states and union territories covering, a total of 1,92,581 beneficiaries.(Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
On Thursday, vaccination drives were held in 27 states and union territories covering, a total of 1,92,581 beneficiaries.(Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
india news

India vaccinated 9,99,065 beneficiaries against Covid-19 so far: Health ministry

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:51 PM IST
The ministry has further enhanced the Co-WIN software by increasing the number of sessions in the software.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A policeman watches as an aircraft from India carrying Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine made by India's Serum Institute arrives at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on January 21, 2021.(AFP)
A policeman watches as an aircraft from India carrying Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine made by India's Serum Institute arrives at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on January 21, 2021.(AFP)
india news

India's vaccine diplomacy in south Asia pushes back against China

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:49 PM IST
  • India is one of the world's leading makers of generic drugs
  • New Delhi has free shipments of vaccines to neighbours
  • Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Myanmar are among beneficiaries
  • Pharma prowess allows India to counter China's influence
READ FULL STORY
Close
Passengers queue to get their documents verified before entering the IGI Airport amid the lockdown in New Delhi on May 30, 2020.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
Passengers queue to get their documents verified before entering the IGI Airport amid the lockdown in New Delhi on May 30, 2020.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
india news

UK strain infects 145 people in India; situation under careful watch, says govt

Written by Arpan Rai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:44 PM IST
The B.1.1.7 variant genome, which is much more infectious, has prompted comprehensive contact tracing for co-travellers, family members and others of those who have travelled to the UK in the last two months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
He also said the unresolved borders and wars in the past with "our adversaries" challenge the myth of 'no conventional war', adding proxy war, 'Left wing extremism' and insurgencies are likely to keep the Army occupied.(PTI Photo)
He also said the unresolved borders and wars in the past with "our adversaries" challenge the myth of 'no conventional war', adding proxy war, 'Left wing extremism' and insurgencies are likely to keep the Army occupied.(PTI Photo)
india news

India to face higher security challenges in line with rising stature: Naravane

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:33 PM IST
In an address at a seminar on Army-industry partnership, Gen Naravane talked about twin challenges of Covid-19 pandemic and the "belligerence" on the northern borders that his force faced in 2020, and said the government's focus on self-reliance will boost the country's overall strategic objectives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on January 20. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
Farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on January 20. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Farmers reject centre's proposal to put laws on hold for 1.5 years

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:05 PM IST
The ball is now again at the Centre's court as farmers have rejected the proposal of keeping the laws in abeyance for 1.5 years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
At least 7.49 crore devotees have taken the dip in the waters of Sangam in Prayagraj till Sunday since the beginning of the 49-day Kumbh Mela from January 15, the Uttar Pradesh government has said. A report said that on the first day of the Kumbh Mela, which began with the first of the three Shahi Snans of Makar Sankranti, 2.25 crore people bathed in the Sangam. (Sheeraz Rizvi / HT File)
At least 7.49 crore devotees have taken the dip in the waters of Sangam in Prayagraj till Sunday since the beginning of the 49-day Kumbh Mela from January 15, the Uttar Pradesh government has said. A report said that on the first day of the Kumbh Mela, which began with the first of the three Shahi Snans of Makar Sankranti, 2.25 crore people bathed in the Sangam. (Sheeraz Rizvi / HT File)
india news

Uttarakhand govt asks Centre for 20,000 additional Covid vaccines for Kumbh Mela

ANI, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:18 PM IST
The state Covid-19 Control Room chief Dr Abhishek Tripathi informed that the state government has sent a proposal to the Centre in this regard.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Two Indian flights carried two million doses of Covishield to Dhaka and one million doses to Kathmandu on Thursday. (MEA)
Two Indian flights carried two million doses of Covishield to Dhaka and one million doses to Kathmandu on Thursday. (MEA)
india news

India sends 3 mn vaccine doses to Bangladesh, Nepal. China steps in for Pakistan

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:11 PM IST
  • Six countries – Bhutan, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Seychelles and Myanmar – are part of India’s initial rollout of vaccines as grant assistance. There are also plans to supply doses to Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Mauritius.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jharkhand education minister Jagarnath Mahto(Pic: Sourced)
Jharkhand education minister Jagarnath Mahto(Pic: Sourced)
india news

Covid-19: Jharkhand minister recovers after double lung transplant in Chennai

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:05 PM IST
Only a few lung transplants on Covid-19 patients have been performed across the world and the minister’s critical condition necessitated the procedure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy(PTI Photo)
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy(PTI Photo)
india news

Puducherry CM to meet President, seek recall of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi: Report

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:28 PM IST
Agriculture minister R Kamalakannan, welfare minister M Kandasamy, health minister Malladi Krishna Rao and the only member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Puducherry V Vaithilingam would also be accompanying the CM, sources said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers rush out of the building after fire breaks out at Serum Institute of India, Pune, on Thursday. (PTI)
Workers rush out of the building after fire breaks out at Serum Institute of India, Pune, on Thursday. (PTI)
india news

'Anguished': PM Modi tweets after fire kills 5 at Pune's Serum Institute

By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:16 PM IST
PM Modi prayed for speedy recovery of those who have been injured in the accident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi was arrested by the Bengaluru police in September 2020 in connection with a probe into a drugs case.(PTI FILE PHOTO)
Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi was arrested by the Bengaluru police in September 2020 in connection with a probe into a drugs case.(PTI FILE PHOTO)
india news

Supreme Court grants bail to Kannada actor accused of drug peddling

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:36 PM IST
  • Ragini Dwivedi has been in custody for over 140 days after her arrest last September.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP