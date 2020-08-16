e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Anguished’: PM Modi condoles Chetan Chauhan’s demise, calls him a ‘wonderful cricketer, diligent political leader’

‘Anguished’: PM Modi condoles Chetan Chauhan’s demise, calls him a ‘wonderful cricketer, diligent political leader’

Former cricketer and UP cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan died on Sunday due to Covid-19 related complications, his brother Pushpendra Chauhan said.

india Updated: Aug 16, 2020 19:00 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
         

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of former cricketer and UP cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan who succumbed to Covid-19 related complications.

“Shri Chetan Chauhan Ji distinguished himself as a wonderful cricketer and later as a diligent political leader. He made effective contributions to public service and strengthening the BJP in UP. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” PM Modi tweeted.

Former cricketer and UP cabinet minister Chauhan died on Sunday due to Covid-19 related complications, his brother Pushpendra Chauhan said.

Leaders across the political spectrum paid tribute to Chauhan, who played 40 Test matches for the country and also served as a cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath government. He held the portfolios of Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, PRD and Civil Security. The BJP leader was earlier elected to Lok Sabha twice. He is the second UP minister to have succumbed to coronavirus.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said he is deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Chauhan and recognised his efforts of raising issues related to land and public.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter to condole the demise of his Cabinet colleague and said, “The disturbing news was received of the untimely demise of Shri Chetan Chauhan, a former international player, my colleague in the Cabinet. Lord Shree Rama, the family of Shri Chauhan Ji have the power to bear this immense grief and give the departed soul a place at your Shri feet. Om Shanti.”

tags
top news
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
‘Anguished by his passing away’: PM Modi condoles Chetan Chauhan’s demise
‘Anguished by his passing away’: PM Modi condoles Chetan Chauhan’s demise
Ravi Shankar Prasad has a counter question for Rahul Gandhi on Facebook row
Ravi Shankar Prasad has a counter question for Rahul Gandhi on Facebook row
India sends equipment, personnel to Mauritius to contain oil spill
India sends equipment, personnel to Mauritius to contain oil spill
India not to give in to any PLA demand over disengagement. Restore status quo ante is the mantra
India not to give in to any PLA demand over disengagement. Restore status quo ante is the mantra
‘Keep hope alive’: Kerala CM looks back at state’s fight with Covid-19
‘Keep hope alive’: Kerala CM looks back at state’s fight with Covid-19
Minister in Nitish cabinet denies reports of leaving party ahead of polls
Minister in Nitish cabinet denies reports of leaving party ahead of polls
Kamala Harris wishes on India’s I-Day, shares her Indian mother’s journey to US
Kamala Harris wishes on India’s I-Day, shares her Indian mother’s journey to US
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In