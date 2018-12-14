Anil Ambani welcomes SC order on Rafale, says falsity established

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court order on the multi-billion dollar Rafale jet deal, saying it established the falsity of politically motivated allegations against his firm.

In its ruling on a batch of petitions seeking a probe into the deal, the top court said there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the procurement of the 36 Rafale fighter aircraft from France.

Dassault Aviation, the makers of Rafale, had entered into an agreement with Ambani’s Reliance Defence Ltd (RDL) for fulfilling offset obligations. “I welcome the judgment of the Hon’ble Supreme Court today summarily dismissing all PILs filed on the Rafale contracts, and conclusively establishing the complete falsity of the wild, baseless and politically motivated allegations levelled against Reliance Group and me personally,” Ambani said in a statement.

The Congress has been alleging that the government had put pressure on Dassault Aviation to select RDL as its offset partner. The government, RDL and Dassault Aviation rejected the charges.

“We remain committed to India’s national security and to making our humble contribution towards the Make in India and Skill India policies of the Government in the critical area of defence including our offset partnership agreement with our valued partner, Dassault Aviation of France,” said Ambani.

The French firm also clarified that RDL was among many several other companies it has chosen for implementing offset obligations of the deal.

