LIVE parliament winter session: Half baked information given to SC says Randeep Surjewala

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to order a CBI probe into the purchase of 36 French-made Rafale jets, holding that it was satisfied that there is no reason to doubt the purchase process or the need for the fighter jets. The court said “perceptions of individuals cannot be a basis for a roving inquiry”.

“We are satisfied that there is no reason to doubt the process is followed and the need of aircraft is not in doubt,” a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising justice SK Kaul and KM Joseph said.

In a major relief to the central government, the top court on Friday dismissed all petitions pertaining to multi-million dollar Rafale fighter jets deal, on that Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon as ruling and opposition members spar over Rafale deal.

01: 26 pm IST We are ready for debates and JPC in parliament on Rafale: Shah I am ready for debate in parliament on Rafale deal. JPC can be constituted only when the issue is raised in the parliament debate.





01: 16 pm IST Rahul Gandhi should answer on what was his source of info about Rafale Rahul Gandhi should answer the country on what was his source of information about Rafale on the basis of which he blamed the deal and its transparency. Why didn’t Congress go for a government to government deal. BJP believe in transparent deals and we chose government to government deal and avoided all scopes of middlemen.





01:10 pm IST Amit Shah welcomes the judgement BJP President Amit Shah says, “We welcome the judgement of the Supreme Court, the truth has won. People were being misled by unfortunately the country’s oldest party. Its a slap on politics of lies.”





01:10 pm IST ‘Rahul Gandhi should apologise’ Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra CM says, “Supreme Court judgement’s on Rafale deal has exposed the lies of Congress party andit’s President Rahul Gandhi. This judgement has vindicated our stand. Now Rahul Gandhi should apologize for defaming our country globally.”





12: 54 pm IST Defence minister meets PM Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets PM Narendra Modi #RafaleVerdict





12: 52 pm IST Main issue is pricing which SC did not comment: Mallikarjun Kharge Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress: Our demand was for Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and it still stands,main issue is pricing which SC said it did not want to comment as it is not in its jurisdiction.Home Minister is speaking on an incomplete judgement given on a PIL #RafaleDeal





12: 52 pm IST SC exposes Congress’ campaign of misinformation: Amit Shah Truth always triumphs! Court’s judgment on Rafale deal exposes campaign of misinformation spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi says BJP chief Amit Shah.





12: 45 pm IST Zero hour can be suspended, discussion on Rafale can be taken up: Jaitley Arun Jaitley said zero hour can be suspended and a discussion on Rafale can be taken up immediately. But the protest from both sides continued and the house was adjourned for the day. Congress MPs were raising slogans and trooped into the well of the house. BJP MP were carrying placards asking Rahul Gandhi to apologies. AIDMK and DMK MPswere also in the well of the house.





12: 30 pm IST Ravi Shankar Prasad: Country needed effective fighter plane “I am very happy over the SC decision. The country needed effective fighter planes to re-enforce the strength of their force. The entire deal was fair, honest and transparent. All the campaign against Rafale must end now because the country’s strategic interest is more important.





12:30 pm IST Article 136, 32 not the forum to decide the issue Randeep Surjewala: Article 136&32 are not the forum to decide the issue, the pricing, the process, the sovereign guarantee&the corruption in the Rafale contract.Only forum and only media is a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) which can probe the entire corruption in Rafale Deal.





12: 24 pm IST Half baked information given to SC: Surjewala Supreme Court is not a forum for debate on Rafale, says Surjewala





12: 22 pm IST Randeep Surjewala: We challenge PM Modi for a JPC probe We challenge PM for JPC probe into Rafale deal to unveil every layer of corruption, says Surjewala





12:15 pm IST Lok Sabha adjourned Lok Sabha adjourned till December 17 after uproar over Rafale verdict by Supreme Court





12:13 pm IST Congress thought‘Hum to doobe hain sanam tum ko bhi le doobenge’: Rajnath Home minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha: Congress President tried to mislead public for political benefit, and maligned Indian image globally, he should apologize to the house and to the people of the country. He thought ‘Hum to doobe hain sanam tum ko bhi le doobenge’





12: 07 pm IST We continue to demand joint parliamentary committee: Anand Sharma Anand Sharma, Congress: Supreme Court has not commented on many important aspects. We continue to demand a Joint Parliamentary Committee(JPC) on the Rafale deal. JPC has the right to summon all documents





12:03 pm IST Anil Ambani welcomes SC judgement “Welcome judgment of Hon’ble Supreme Court today summarily dismissing PILs filed on Rafale contracts, and conclusively establishing complete falsity of wild, baseless and politically motivated allegations levelled against Reliance Group and me personally,” Anil Ambani





12:00 pm IST No reason to celebrate: Anand Sharma Anand Sharma, Congress: There is no reason for PM and BJP Govt to celebrate Supreme Court order which in itself is contradictory. Honourable SC has said it won’t be proper for it to go into details





11:15 am IST SC judgement is wrong: Prashant Bhushan Prashant Bhushan: In our opinion the Supreme Court judgement is totally wrong, the campaign will certainly not drop and we will decide if we will file a review petition





10:47 am IST Perception of individuals cant be basis of roving inquiry: CJI We cant sit in judgment on the wisdom of purchase of the aircrafts - scrutiny had to be made keeping in mind national security. Our country cant be under prepared . Perception of individuals cant be a basis of roving inquiry





10:41 am IST Court dismisses PIL No reason for intervention into the purchase of aircrafts and no reason for a roving inquiry. The bench dismisses the PIL.





10:38 am IST This was not a criminal petition for clean-chit to be given: Congress tweets To the media & the BJP, please read the court judgement before spreading misinformation. This was not a criminal petition for a “clean-chit” to be given To the media & the BJP, please read the court judgement before spreading misinformation. This was not a criminal petition for a "clean-chit" to be given #JPCforRafaleScamhttps://t.co/BF7tt228Un — Congress (@INCIndia) December 14, 2018





10:39 am IST CJI on offset partner CJI says not appropriate to step into the arena which it does not know - mere press interview cant be the basis of judicial intervention.





10:35 am IST Court says no to probe on pricing Not correct for the court to sit as appellate authority in the aircraft purchase.We have examined prices of basis aircraft as per RPF and IGA.



