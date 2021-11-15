Anil Deshmukh sent to judicial custody

A special court on Monday remanded former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in judicial custody days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him on November 2 in connection with a money-laundering case. Deshmukh was produced before the court on Monday as his 14-day ED custody ended.

ED registered the case against Deshmukh on May 11 on the basis of an April 21 First Information Report (FIR) of the Central Bureau of Investigation. The FIR was based on allegations of corruption former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh levelled against Deshmukh.

In a letter to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 20, Singh alleged Deshmukh instructed certain Mumbai police officers to collect ₹100 crore annually from Mumbai’s restaurants and bars.

Also Read: Curfew in Maharashtra’s Amravati expanded to four towns as BJP stages protest

In July 2021, ED provisionally attached Deshmukh’s properties worth ₹4.2 crore, which included a flat in Mumbai, valued at ₹ 1.54 crore, and 25 land parcels worth ₹2.67 crore in the Raigad district.

The properties were in name Deshmukh’s wife, Aarti, and a company named Premier Port Links Pvt Ltd. ED officers said the Deshmukh family acquired 50% ownership in this company, including its assets.