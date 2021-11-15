Home / India News / Anil Deshmukh sent to judicial custody
Anil Deshmukh sent to judicial custody

In a letter to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 20, Singh alleged Deshmukh instructed certain Mumbai police officers to collect 100 crore annually from Mumbai’s restaurants and bars
In July 2021, ED provisionally attached Deshmukh’s properties worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.2 crore, which included a flat in Mumbai, valued at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 1.54 crore, and 25 land parcels worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.67 crore in the Raigad district of Maharashtra. (PTI Photo)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 02:36 PM IST
ByVinay Dalvi

A special court on Monday remanded former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in judicial custody days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him on November 2 in connection with a money-laundering case. Deshmukh was produced before the court on Monday as his 14-day ED custody ended.

ED registered the case against Deshmukh on May 11 on the basis of an April 21 First Information Report (FIR) of the Central Bureau of Investigation. The FIR was based on allegations of corruption former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh levelled against Deshmukh.

In a letter to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 20, Singh alleged Deshmukh instructed certain Mumbai police officers to collect 100 crore annually from Mumbai’s restaurants and bars.

The properties were in name Deshmukh’s wife, Aarti, and a company named Premier Port Links Pvt Ltd. ED officers said the Deshmukh family acquired 50% ownership in this company, including its assets.

