e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Anil Dhasmana is new chief of NTRO, spy agency that keeps an eye from the sky

Anil Dhasmana is new chief of NTRO, spy agency that keeps an eye from the sky

india Updated: Sep 18, 2020 19:22 IST
Shishir Gupta
Shishir Gupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anil Dhasmana had stepped down from the Research and Analysis Wing in June 2019. He is seen here at a dinner hosted by Home Minister Amit Shah to felicitate him in July 2019
Anil Dhasmana had stepped down from the Research and Analysis Wing in June 2019. He is seen here at a dinner hosted by Home Minister Amit Shah to felicitate him in July 2019
         

Former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Anil Dhasmana has been appointed as National Technical Research Organisation, India’s technical body that is responsible for geospatial intelligence and satellite imagery.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cleared the appointment and the decision was formally conveyed to the retired Indian Police Service officer on Friday.

Dhasmana succeeds former Intelligence Bureau officer Satish Jha who demitted office on Thursday.

Dhasmana, a 1981 batch Indian Police Service officer, is a Pakistan expert and was the lead planner of the Balakot air strikes in February 2019. He had stepped down a few months later when his extended term due to the general elections ended in June 2019.

tags
top news
‘Didn’t want to hurt anybody’: Anurag Thakur regrets Nehru comment
‘Didn’t want to hurt anybody’: Anurag Thakur regrets Nehru comment
Ambedkar memorial: Thackeray postpones event after controversy over invites
Ambedkar memorial: Thackeray postpones event after controversy over invites
Delhi schools to stay shut for students until October 5
Delhi schools to stay shut for students until October 5
Intel agencies to probe new Turkish NGO outreach in Kashmir: Official
Intel agencies to probe new Turkish NGO outreach in Kashmir: Official
PM Modi defends farm bills, says critics misleading farmers
PM Modi defends farm bills, says critics misleading farmers
Covid-19 vaccine: These seven firms have license for vaccine manufacture
Covid-19 vaccine: These seven firms have license for vaccine manufacture
Goa: German woman found dead by daughter in her flat
Goa: German woman found dead by daughter in her flat
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In