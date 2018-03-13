Another close aide of Ram Rahim arrested from Sirsa bus stand

The special investigation team (SIT) of Sirsa police arrested another close aide of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and his adopted daughter Honeypreet from Sirsa bus stand late on Monday.

“The arrested woman was identified as Golo Mausi, a resident of Rajasthan’s Jandwala village. We had got a tip off about her visit to Sirsa,” said city station house officer (SHO) and SIT member Amit Beniwal.

She was wanted for the violence that broke out in Panchkula and Sirsa after the Dera Sacha Sauda chief was convicted in two rape cases on August 25 last year.

The police produced her before a local court from where she was sent to two-day police remand. Further investigation into the matter has begun.

“She also took part in the meeting held on August 17 to conspire the arson,” Beniwal added.

Sirsa SIT chief and deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ajay Sharma confirmed the matter and said the police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information about her.