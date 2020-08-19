e-paper
Home / India News / Another minister in Chouhan cabinet tests positive for Covid-19

Another minister in Chouhan cabinet tests positive for Covid-19

Earlier chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and four other ministers tested positive for the virus

india Updated: Aug 19, 2020 13:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Migrant labourers board a train for Madhya Pradesh from in Chennai .
Migrant labourers board a train for Madhya Pradesh from in Chennai .(ANI)
         

Another minister in the Madhya Pradesh cabinet has tested positive for Coronavirus, as per the minister’s message on his Twitter handle.

Minister for higher education Mohan Yadav, who belongs to Ujjain district, posted a message on Tuesday evening, saying, “My Covid-19 test report has come back positive. I have come to Aurobindo Hospital (in Indore). However, with Lord Mahakal’s grace, I am fine.”

In the past three days, Yadav attended several programmes in Indore and Ujjain, including a religious programme in Ujjain.

Earlier chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and four other ministers tested positive for the virus and were treated in different hospitals as per the information they shared on social media.

