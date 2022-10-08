Another police officer held in Karnataka PSI scam

The Crime Investigation Department (CID), probing the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam, arrested another police officer who played the role of a middleman.

The accused, K Subramanya, deployed with the KR Puram traffic station as a sub-inspector, was on the run ever since the scam came to light. CID officials tracked him down and arrested him from a town in north India, said officials who didn’t provide further details.

Hailing from Kolar, Subramanya joined the service in 2016 and was working in the K.R. Puram station for three years. He was close to the prime accused deputy SP Shanth Kumar and first division assistant Harsha from the recruitment wing. Using his proximity, he clinched a deal and played the role of the middleman between two candidates and Shanth Kumar and Harsha, CID officials said.

The accused has been produced before the court and taken into custody for 10 days to ascertain his exact role.

The CID registered a case on April 9 after it was discovered that marks were forged by a few aspirants in the common entrance test (CET) conducted for PSI recruitment.

Last week, a divisional bench of the Karnataka high court issued an interim order asking the state government not to announce the dates of a re-examination for the recruitment to 545 police sub-inspector posts.

The order was issued based on a petition filed by three candidates from Kolar, who opposed the government’s announcement that the recruitment examination will be conducted again.

In the last week of September, CID had submitted an additional charge sheet against Amrit Paul, the additional director general of police (ADGP). Paul is the first ADGP — the second-highest rank in the police hierarchy — to be arrested in connection with a corruption case in the state.

CID arrested Paul, who was heading the police recruitment cell in Karnataka after his name cropped up in the ongoing investigation into the PSI case, where money was taken from candidates to enable them to cheat during their examinations or for tampering their answers sheets after the exam.

A senior officer said the additional charge sheet has seven volumes of 1,406 pages with 78 documents and 38 witnesses.

It was alleged that accused number 31 in the case, DySP Shanthakumar, gave Paul ₹1.5 crore. Paul had given him keys to the almirah in the strong room to tamper with a few OMR sheets.

Paul, arrested on July 4 and later suspended, is the 35th accused named in the case registered at High Grounds police station. Paul was arrested under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 and 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 461 (dishonestly breaking open receptacle containing property), 471(using as genuine a forged 1) and 120 B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

