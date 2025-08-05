Another set of skeletal remains found in Dharmasthala: Police

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the alleged mass burials near the Nethravathi river in Dharmasthala on Monday recovered a set of skeletal remains including a skull, along with fragments of a saree, at a freshly dug site. The latest find was made at a location marked as spot 11, where excavation efforts resumed following a request by the complainant who had earlier identified several possible burial grounds. Workers leave from a site of an alleged burial related to the Dharmasthala mass burial case, at Dharmasthala, in Dakshina Kannada district, on Monday. (PTI)

According to police officers involved in the case, the SIT had planned to begin digging at the 11th spot on Monday. However, acting on the complainant’s suggestion, the team initially diverted attention to a different area while digging at the spot 11 continued, eventually leading to the discovery of the remains.

“The digging at this spot was already planned for Monday, but we adjusted our sequence of operations based on a request from the complainant,” said an SIT officer who did not want to be named.

This is the second time the team has recovered human remains during the operation. The first discovery was made at spot 6 on the third day of the excavation process. The remains have been sent for forensic examination. Till now, 10 locations have been explored under the direction of the SIT.

One SIT officer involved in the search operation said the bones and skull were discovered without any digging. “It was found on a hillock, not underground. A saree was tied to a nearby tree, which may also suggest the possibility of a suicide,” the officer said, noting that this angle would also be looked into.

The case stems from allegations made by a former sanitation worker, who claimed he was ordered to bury multiple bodies near the river, including those of women and girls who he believed were sexually abused, between 1995 and 2014. He has since recorded a statement before a magistrate in connection with these claims.

On July 28, the complainant guided officials from multiple government departments to specific locations, offering detailed descriptions of each site.

A formal complaint was filed on July 3 and an FIR was registered a day later. The SIT began its field investigation on July 11 and is currently working to identify the recovered remains and determine whether more burial sites exist among the ones already marked.

Meanwhile, the incident has triggered backlash from sections of the Jain community. In Hubballi, Sri Gunadhar Nandi Maharaj of Navagraha Teertha voiced concern over defamatory remarks being circulated online that link Jain rulers to the alleged crimes.

“Using the Dharmasthala case as a pretext, miscreants have started maligning the legacy of Jain rulers by accusing them of exploiting women. This is not only baseless but deeply hurtful,” he said, adding that Jain leaders from across Karnataka will meet on August 10 in Varur to register their protest.

He further said, “There is no record of atrocities by Jain kings in any inscription or historical document. We are being vilified without cause.” He urged the state government to take action against those spreading such defamatory content online.