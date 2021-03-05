Another wet spell in J&K to bring down temperature, may disrupt traffic
- He added there was a possibility of disruption in surface transport over the higher reaches due to wet spell and snow later this week.
Jammu and Kashmir could expect another wet spell including snow, which may result in a significant drop in temperature and disrupt surface transport later this week, according to the weather department forecast on Friday.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said the wet spell could see a drop in temperature by 4 to 8 degree centigrade in the coming days. Director IMD in a statement said that dry weather is expected till March 6. "There is possibility of light rain to moderate rain with thunder and lightning over plains; light to moderate snow at higher reaches during late night of March 6 and 7. There is also the possibility of heavy snow at isolated places, particularly at the higher reaches," said the IMD director.
Also Read: Condemn infiltration across LoC, support dialogue between India, Pakistan: US
He added there was a possibility of disruption in surface transport over the higher reaches. "Possibility of landslides and shooting stones over J&K national highway and hail storm at isolated places over plains of Jammu," the statement said. The wet spell could cause fall in the temperature by 4 to 8 degrees, it added.
Meanwhile, deputy commissioner, Shopian Sachin Kumar Vaishya ordered the opening of historic Mughal road and the government has shifted machinery to Heerpora for initiating snow clearance on the road.
