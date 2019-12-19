Anti-CAA protests: Two killed in firing to stop stone pelting mob in Karnataka

india

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 22:51 IST

Two people were killed in Karnataka when police fired to deter an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act mob which had allegedly attacked the cops with stones in Mangaluru. Police said the firing was done in self-defence against the stone-pelting that led to “serious injuries” to twenty cops. A curfew has been imposed in the city till midnight tomorrow.

The deceased were identified as 49-year-old Jaleel and 23-year-old Nausheen, both Mangaluru residents.

Another death was reported on Thursday from Lucknow, where a 25-year old youth succumbed to a firearm injury suffered while passing by a violent protest, claimed agencies. Uttar Pradesh Police said the death was not linked to the agitation or any police action.

In Karnataka, hundreds defied prohibitory orders in Bengaluru, Kalburgi, Hassan, Hubli and Dharwad but the agitations were largely peaceful except for some stray incidents of stone pelting.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa appealed for peace in the state and said “mischief mongers” spreading “false propaganda” against the CAA were responsible for Mangaluru violence.

“Do not pay heed to politically motivated provocative statements from anyone. It is deplorable that violence was triggered in Mangaluru by those who went by the words of mischief mongers,” he said.

Yediyurappa requested the people to maintain communal harmony and refrain from destroying public property.

Congress said the BJP was responsible for the “breakdown in law and order”.

“Tragic news in Mangaluru. Two people have died in police firing and two are supposedly critically injured. The BJP is directly responsible for breakdown of law & order,” tweeted KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao.

In the same tweet, he blamed the BJP for “creating an unnecessary provocative environment”.

Hundreds turned up at a Town Hall in Bengaluru including historian Ramachandra Guha, who said the government was using a colonial era law to “supress dissent” against the amended citizenship act, which was aimed to “divert attention from a sinking economy”.

Protestors held up portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar and waved placards calling CAA unconstitutional. A number of students taped their mouths while others shouted slogans against the prime minister, union home minister and the ruling party.

Two Congress leaders Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Gowda and Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy have challenged the imposition of Section 144 in several parts of the state in the Karnataka High Court. The petition will be heard tomorrow.