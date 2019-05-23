Anti-drought projects under rural job scheme incomplete, abandoned

A large number of anti-drought projects related to water harvesting and micro irrigation that have been taken up in many states in the past few years under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) either remain incomplete or have been abandoned, government data shows.

This assumes significance as several districts in central, east and peninsular India are staring at extreme arid conditions after the India Meteorological Department last week predicted 22% deficiency in pre-monsoon showers between March and May. Even an El Nino shadow is looming over the June-to-September south-west monsoon. El Nino is a weather phenomenon characterised by warm ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean that is associated with poor rainfall and more heat waves in the subcontinent.

A total of 790,000 anti-drought works costing Rs 417 crore are incomplete or have been suspended across the country; only about 27,000 works have been completed so far, according to data collated by the ministry of rural development, which monitors implementation of the MGNREGS. A similar trend can be noticed in states prone to aridness. For example, in Karnataka, only 371 drought-proofing works are complete while 19,965 are still incomplete. In Maharashtra, 2038 works were complete as of May 20, while 79,788 remain incomplete.

“It’s very difficult to say during which period these works have been taken up or completed because they are constantly being carried forward. Every state is different. ...,” said a senior official of the ministry of rural development.

The data also shows that there is little focus on anti-drought measures, including water conservation, revival of traditional water bodies, plantations and micro irrigation works, despite grim forecasts by meteorologists. For example, in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region, there is much more focus on works on private lands than community drought-proofing or water harvesting projects. In Amravati, 89 community drought proofing works are complete, and 5,875 are incomplete or suspended. In contrast, at least 2,117 works on individual lands are complete and 17, 983 incomplete.

Over 590,000 works on private lands have been completed and 6.8 million are ongoing across the country.

“In the last few years, very few works have been taken up on community land. If you look at the infrastructure works on individual or private land they are far higher. It may be because more paperwork is involved in community projects,” said Pranjal Dhanda, who works with Tata Trusts in Jharkhand.

On a macro level, the lack of focus on large community level works and a number of incomplete projects can be linked to the issues plaguing the job guarantee scheme like inadequate fund allocation, and low wages, said Rajendran Narayanan of the Azim Premji University.

(The reporter is a recipient of the Promise of Commons Media Fellowship 2019, on the potential of MGNREGS)

First Published: May 23, 2019 07:12 IST