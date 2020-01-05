e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Home / India News / Anti-fraud agency conducts checks to curb Ayushman scheme violations

Anti-fraud agency conducts checks to curb Ayushman scheme violations

The data shared by the states shows at least 390 hospitals have been served show cause notice/suspended/de-empanelled across the country.

india Updated: Jan 05, 2020 03:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The FIR has also been lodged against 6 hospitals in Uttarakhand and Jharkhand, and the total amount to penalties levied is more than ₹4.6 Crores in 9 states.
The FIR has also been lodged against 6 hospitals in Uttarakhand and Jharkhand, and the total amount to penalties levied is more than ₹4.6 Crores in 9 states.(Yogendra Kumar/HT photo)
         

The National Anti-Fraud Unit (NAFU) at National Health Authority that is responsible for implementing Narendra Modi government’s flagship Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-Pmjay), is conducting regular medical audits to check any violations under the scheme, said the authority, amid allegations of rising frauds taking place in executing the scheme.

The data shared by the states shows at least 390 hospitals have been served show cause notice/suspended/de-empanelled across the country.

Of all the defaulters, 171 hospitals have been de-empanelled from the scheme and the list of those hospitals has been made public in their website.

The FIR has also been lodged against 6 hospitals in Uttarakhand and Jharkhand, and the total amount to penalties levied is more than ₹4.6 Crores in 9 states.

tags
top news
Two missiles hit US base housing troops in Iraq: Report
Two missiles hit US base housing troops in Iraq: Report
Uddhav Thackeray finalises portfolio allocation, NCP scores big
Uddhav Thackeray finalises portfolio allocation, NCP scores big
‘Why sympathy for miscreants?’: Adityanath on Priyanka Gandhi’s UP visit
‘Why sympathy for miscreants?’: Adityanath on Priyanka Gandhi’s UP visit
‘Will she punish herself after sharing dais with PM?’: Bengal BJP mocks Mamata
‘Will she punish herself after sharing dais with PM?’: Bengal BJP mocks Mamata
‘Try speaking 10 lines’: BJP’s Nadda throws CAA challenge to Rahul Gandhi
‘Try speaking 10 lines’: BJP’s Nadda throws CAA challenge to Rahul Gandhi
Malinga explains why Bumrah could ‘struggle’ after return from injury
Malinga explains why Bumrah could ‘struggle’ after return from injury
Passengers allegedly manhandle AI crew, threaten to break cockpit door
Passengers allegedly manhandle AI crew, threaten to break cockpit door
‘Still curse Greg Chappell...’:Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day
‘Still curse Greg Chappell...’:Fans react after Irfan Pathan calls it a day
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news