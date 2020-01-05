Anti-fraud agency conducts checks to curb Ayushman scheme violations

india

The National Anti-Fraud Unit (NAFU) at National Health Authority that is responsible for implementing Narendra Modi government’s flagship Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-Pmjay), is conducting regular medical audits to check any violations under the scheme, said the authority, amid allegations of rising frauds taking place in executing the scheme.

The data shared by the states shows at least 390 hospitals have been served show cause notice/suspended/de-empanelled across the country.

Of all the defaulters, 171 hospitals have been de-empanelled from the scheme and the list of those hospitals has been made public in their website.

The FIR has also been lodged against 6 hospitals in Uttarakhand and Jharkhand, and the total amount to penalties levied is more than ₹4.6 Crores in 9 states.