IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Antibiotic intake in India rises by 30% in a decade, says report
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Antibiotic intake in India rises by 30% in a decade, says report

Antibiotic use in India has risen sharply, with about a 30% increase in their per capita use during the past decade, according to the State of the World’s Antibiotics 2021 report released on Wednesday, highlighting concerns over widespread and growing resistance to the drugs
READ FULL STORY
By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:04 AM IST

Antibiotic use in India has risen sharply, with about a 30% increase in their per capita use during the past decade, according to the State of the World’s Antibiotics 2021 report released on Wednesday, highlighting concerns over widespread and growing resistance to the drugs.

The percentage change in total use between 2010 and 2020 has also been about 48% (47.40%), says the report by Washington-based Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy (CDEEP).

A major concern is the vast increase in the use of antimicrobials in the animal health sector, both in India and globally. In India, the resistance rate against common antibiotics such as ampicillin among chicken has been as high as 69.7%. The resistance rate against anibiotic treatment for E.Coli and Salmonella has been 16.5%.

The estimated total use of antimicrobials in animals in 2020in Indiawas 2,160.02 tonnes, which is expected to reach 2,236.74 tonnes by 2030.

The enormous increase in the demand for animal protein has rapidly increased the use of antimicrobials in the animal health sector, where these drugs are used not only to treat and prevent infections, but also to promote rapid growth.

China and India represented the largest hotspots of resistance, with new ones emerging in Brazil and Kenya,” according to the report.

Research by CDDEP and collaborators found that in 2013, the global consumption of all antimicrobials in food animals was 131,109 tonnes, and projected to reach 200,235 tonnes by 2030.

“The main concern is that antibiotic consumption, particularly in the animal sector, is rising. This increases the risk of zoonotic infections that could cause epidemics in hospitals,” said Ramanan Laxminarayan, director of CDDEP.

Antimicrobial consumption in animals is nearly triple that of humans and is a primary driver of the scale-up in animal protein production. Since 2000, meat production has reached a plateau in high income countries but has grown by 64%, 53%, and 66% in Asia, Africa, and South America, respectively.

Antibiotics are the most commonly prescribed medicines in the world to treat bacterial infections. The use of these drugs has gone up sharply over the past decade or so in many countries, largely in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

According to the CDDEP report, global antibiotic consumption increased by 65% between 2000 and 2015, and the rate of antibiotic consumption increased by 39%, 32 from 11.3 to 15.7 defined daily doses (DDDs) per 1,000 people.

Resistance to first-line antimicrobial agents is rapidly emerging among the pathogens that cause HIV, malaria, and typhoid fever, threatening global progress in eliminating these infectious diseases.

“If you compare with another large country like China, it is using less antibiotics per capita than India. Consequences of antimicrobial resistance for a country like India will be more detrimental as prescribing second and third line antibiotics for India will be more expensive,” said Laxminarayan.

Specifically, resistance rates to ciprofloxacin, commonly used to treat urinary tract infections, varied from 8.4% to 92.9% for E. Coli and from 4.1% 13 to 79.4% for K. pneumoniae in 33 and 34 countries, respectively.

In the United States, an estimated 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant infections each year contribute to more than 35,000 deaths.

In Canada, antibiotic resistance to first-line antimicrobials was 26%, and the number of deaths directly attributed to antimicrobial resistance was 5,400 in 2018.

Easy access to antibiotics in many LMICs in Africa and Asia is also leading to over or misuse of these drugs.

“Most patients coming to us from small towns have already been put on stronger antibiotics. We are very careful with our choice of antibiotics, but most of these patients are already resistant to first or second line of drugs,” said Dr Yatin Mehta, chairman of Institute of Critical Care & Anesthesiology at Medanta hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
A total of 43,230 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in the state till now. (ANI PHOTO).
A total of 43,230 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in the state till now. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Uttarakhand to begin 2nd phase of vaccination; police, civic workers up next

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:34 AM IST
  • In the second phase, over 2 lakh frontline workers will be vaccinated in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM BJP OFFICE ON FEB 3, 2021**Thiruvananthapuram: BJP National President JP Nadda offers prayers and 'Deep Darshan' at Padmanabhaswamy Temple, in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_03_2021_000325A)(PTI)
**HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM BJP OFFICE ON FEB 3, 2021**Thiruvananthapuram: BJP National President JP Nadda offers prayers and 'Deep Darshan' at Padmanabhaswamy Temple, in Thiruvananthapuram. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_03_2021_000325A)(PTI)
india news

Both Congress and CPI(M) have lost credibility in Kerala: Nadda

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:22 AM IST
  • This is Nadda’s first visit to Kerala after becoming the party president. A former Union health minister, he criticised the state’s role in combating Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said "might of the farmers is the biggest force in the country and we cannot reach any conclusion by fighting with them.”(ANI)
Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said "might of the farmers is the biggest force in the country and we cannot reach any conclusion by fighting with them.”(ANI)
india news

Opposition, Centre spar in Rajya Sabha over farm laws; Lower House still stalled

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:16 AM IST
Speakers from the treasury benches, meanwhile, said that those opposing the laws were spreading “misinformation” among the farmers and “stoking fears”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah wrote on Twitter: “No propaganda can deter India’s unity."(ANI)
Union home minister Amit Shah wrote on Twitter: “No propaganda can deter India’s unity."(ANI)
india news

Government fends off global clamour on farm stir

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:00 AM IST
Though some celebrities who aren’t well known in India have made social media posts on the issue over the past few days, singer Rihanna was the most high-profile personality to take up the issue on Twitter on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A candidate from Indore-3 assembly seat in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh Thursday brought <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 in one-rupee coins as security deposit to accompany his nomination papers.(Reuters File Photo)
A candidate from Indore-3 assembly seat in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh Thursday brought 10,000 in one-rupee coins as security deposit to accompany his nomination papers.(Reuters File Photo)
india news

Coins worth 14.86 lakh missing from Union Bank in Odisha, staff under scanner

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:59 AM IST
  • Police officials said Santosh Kumar, who joined as branch manager on January 21, detected the discrepancy. Kumar lodged an FIR at Paradip Lock police station against two former bank managers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ministry of External Affairs earlier said the "temptation" of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments is "neither accurate, nor responsible".(Mint)
Ministry of External Affairs earlier said the "temptation" of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments is "neither accurate, nor responsible".(Mint)
india news

Motivated campaigns targeting India will never succeed: EAM S Jaishankar

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:30 AM IST
"Motivated campaigns targeting India will never succeed. We have the self confidence today to hold our own. This India will push back," Jaishankar tweeted..
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Indian side at Wednesday’s meeting was led by Sanjay Bhattacharyya, secretary (overseas Indian affairs) in the external affairs ministry, while Adel Siraj Merdad, deputy minister of foreign affairs, led the Saudi team. (TWITTER/@MEAIndia).
The Indian side at Wednesday’s meeting was led by Sanjay Bhattacharyya, secretary (overseas Indian affairs) in the external affairs ministry, while Adel Siraj Merdad, deputy minister of foreign affairs, led the Saudi team. (TWITTER/@MEAIndia).
india news

India, Saudi Arabia to set up joint working groups on defence and security

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:25 AM IST
  • The Saudi side thanked India for standing by Saudi Arabia during the pandemic, including facilitating travel of Indian healthcare professionals to the country, and looked forward to supply of India-made Covid-19 vaccines, the external affairs ministry said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
india news

Shashi Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai file plea in top court to quash FIRs

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:08 AM IST
  • The Congress leader's petition seeks quashing of the nine first information reports (FIRs) pending against him in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Antibiotic intake in India rises by 30% in a decade, says report

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:04 AM IST
Antibiotic use in India has risen sharply, with about a 30% increase in their per capita use during the past decade, according to the State of the World’s Antibiotics 2021 report released on Wednesday, highlighting concerns over widespread and growing resistance to the drugs
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

What’s the value of a tree? Age multiplied by 74.5k: SC panel

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:03 AM IST
New Delhi: A tree’s monetary worth is its age multiplied by 74,500, a Supreme Court-appointed committee has submitted in a report, setting a guideline, for the first time in India, on the valuation of trees
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Govt may tweak policy for infra projects in forest areas

By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:03 AM IST
New Delhi: The Union environment ministry proposes to increase the net present value (NPV) of forests that will be diverted for infrastructure projects, linking it to a measure of wholesale prices, a development that could have a significant impact on infrastructure projects that are to come up in forest areas, raising concern among policy analysts who say it sidesteps issues such as conservation
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

One held for murder of IndiGo manager in Bihar

By Avinash Kumar
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:59 PM IST
PATNA Bihar Police on Wednesday claimed to have cracked the sensational murder of an airline official in the heart of Patna last month with the arrest of one person, who allegedly nursed a grudge after escaping serious injuries in an earlier accident involving the dead executive
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

TN govt fortifies places with Jaya link ahead of Sasikala’s arrival

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Chennai: With VK Sasikala, the close aide and confidante of the late J Jayalalithaa, set to return to Chennai on Sunday, the ruling AIADMK is ensuring that it is firmly in control of some of the physical manifestations of the former chief minister’s legacy -- her burial place and her residence
READ FULL STORY
Close
EDS PLS TAKE NOTE OF THIS PTI PICK OF THE DAY::::Chennai: People gather in large numbers during the inauguration of the Jayalalithaa memorial, in Chennai, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_27_2021_000069B)(PTI01_27_2021_000163B)(PTI)
EDS PLS TAKE NOTE OF THIS PTI PICK OF THE DAY::::Chennai: People gather in large numbers during the inauguration of the Jayalalithaa memorial, in Chennai, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_27_2021_000069B)(PTI01_27_2021_000163B)(PTI)
india news

AIADMK moves to deny Sasikala access to Jayalalithaa’s memorials

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:58 PM IST
  • Jayalalithaa’s memorial is likely to be one of the stops for Sasikala when she returns to Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

SC refuses to order probe into violence during tractor rally

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:57 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to order a probe into the violence and chaos that engulfed the national capital during the tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that “the law will take its own course
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP