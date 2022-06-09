Home / Cities / Patna News / Anti-conversion law is not needed in Bihar: Nitish Kumar
patna news

Anti-conversion law is not needed in Bihar: Nitish Kumar

This is because members of different communities in the state are living in peace, the chief minister said, explaining his statement.
There is no need for an anti-conversion law , Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said on Wednesday.
There is no need for an anti-conversion law , Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said on Wednesday.
Published on Jun 09, 2022 12:57 AM IST
Copy Link
ByVijay Swaroop, Patna

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said there was no need for an anti-conversion law in the state as there was “complete harmony” and members of different communities lived in peace.

“There was no need for an anti-conversion law in the state where the government was alert and members of different religious communities lived in peace,” he said.

The chief minister was responding to a query on certain reports which claimed that Hindus were allegedly changing their faith following enticements offered by proselytizers.

“The Bihar government is fully alert on the issue. There is no dispute here between communities. People of different faiths are living peacefully. There is no problem for them. We have done our work efficiently. Hence, such a move (anti-conversion law) is not required here. Our alertness has ensured that there are no communal tensions in the state,” Kumar said.

The chief minister’s remarks came at a time when a few leaders such as Union minister Giriraj Singh, of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – ally of the Janata Dal (United) – have been stressing on the need for an anti-conversion law in several states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh among others.

The JD(U) and BJP have been differing on various issues of late, the latest being caste census and demand for a law on population control.

The BJP reacted cautiously to Kumar’s remark. “The Bihar government led by NDA under CM Nitish Kumar is committed to uphold the Constitution of India,” party spokesperson Nikhil Anand said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vijay Swaroop

    Vijay is chief of bureau, Patna. He has spent 21 years in journalism and covers political beats and public affairs.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

    Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet 

    The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.

  • The shadow shrunk even as the sun blazed and youngsters shouted in excitement when the moment arrived. (Samir Jana/HT Photo) (File photo)

    Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment

    Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.

  • Playback singer KK was 53 years old at the time of his death.

    ‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert

    Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.

  • Former Karnataka chief minister and JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy. (AP)

    Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel

    In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.

  • The accused sexually assaulted and killed the nine-year-old minor 11 months after coming out of jail for another assault case. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019

    While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out