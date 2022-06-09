Anti-conversion law is not needed in Bihar: Nitish Kumar
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said there was no need for an anti-conversion law in the state as there was “complete harmony” and members of different communities lived in peace.
“There was no need for an anti-conversion law in the state where the government was alert and members of different religious communities lived in peace,” he said.
The chief minister was responding to a query on certain reports which claimed that Hindus were allegedly changing their faith following enticements offered by proselytizers.
“The Bihar government is fully alert on the issue. There is no dispute here between communities. People of different faiths are living peacefully. There is no problem for them. We have done our work efficiently. Hence, such a move (anti-conversion law) is not required here. Our alertness has ensured that there are no communal tensions in the state,” Kumar said.
The chief minister’s remarks came at a time when a few leaders such as Union minister Giriraj Singh, of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – ally of the Janata Dal (United) – have been stressing on the need for an anti-conversion law in several states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh among others.
The JD(U) and BJP have been differing on various issues of late, the latest being caste census and demand for a law on population control.
The BJP reacted cautiously to Kumar’s remark. “The Bihar government led by NDA under CM Nitish Kumar is committed to uphold the Constitution of India,” party spokesperson Nikhil Anand said.
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
