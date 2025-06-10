Anti-Corruption Branch issues fresh summons to Manish Sisodia

Delhi’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Tuesday issued fresh summons to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia to appear for questioning on June 20, officials aware of the matter said. Sisodia on Monday skipped the summons issued in connection with a probe into alleged irregularities of around ₹2,000 crore in the construction of classrooms in government schools. He cited his prior commitments and sought a fresh date. Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia. (ANI)

Former public works department (PWD) minister Satyendar Jain reportedly shifted responsibility to the education department, which Sisodia headed then, for decisions made during the implementation of the project. The ACB interrogated Jain on Friday.

The project aimed to expand classroom capacity in government-run schools. It has been under scrutiny over alleged inflated costs, procedural lapses, and post-tender cost escalations.

A case registered in the matter on April 30 involves alleged financial and procedural irregularities in the construction of over 12,700 semi-permanent classrooms during the previous AAP government’s tenure. The investigation was initiated following multiple complaints, including from Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

ACB said the average cost of construction per classroom was ₹24.86 lakh—nearly five times the estimated market rate of ₹5 lakh. Officials said the use of semi-permanent structures, which typically have a 30-year lifespan, lacked financial justification, especially when compared to reinforced concrete buildings with a 75-year lifespan.