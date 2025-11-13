‘Anti-national forces trying to disturb peace’: What Telangana BJP president said on Delhi blast

In the wake of the ongoing probe into the November 10 Delhi blast case, Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao on Thursday said that anti-national forces were attempting to disrupt the country's peace on the behest of Pakistan. The BJP leader also urged the public not to spread misinformation, asking them to be vigilant while posting on social media.(PTI)

Ramchander Rao lauded the efforts by the investigating agencies, unearthing the "real plot" behind the blast, which claimed the lives of 12 individuals. Follow LIVE updates on Delhi blast here

He told ANI, "The blast is an act of terror carried out by anti-national forces. The government of India has confirmed this activity. These forces are trying to disturb the country's peace and the nation's progress, and the blast is engineered by people supporting Pakistani and Jihadi elements."

"We appreciate our investigating agencies that have unearthed the real plot and brought several facts to the people's knowledge. This is one of the best investigations by the investigating agencies," he added.

"The nation should stand with the government of India to curb such activities and ensure that the real culprits come forth and get punished under the law. The people must also be very alert, as well as positive, while posting anything on social media," N Ramachander Rao said.

On November 10, the blast near the Red Fort complex in the national capital killed 12 people and injured several others.

Meanwhile, Faridabad Police have detained a man identified as Faheem, who allegedly parked the red Ford EcoSport linked to the recent Delhi blast in the Khandwali area, officials said on Thursday. Police had seized a red coloured EcoSport on Wednesday.

According to Intelligence Agency Sources, Faheem is a relative of the prime suspect, Dr Umar Un Nabi, and was reportedly in touch with him before the incident.

A medical student, identified as Mohammad Arif, has been detained by Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), from Kanpur, over an alleged connection to Delhi blast suspect Dr Shaheen Saeed, officials said.