Anvar arrested after protest over elephant trampling Kerala man to death

A 35-year-old tribal man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in a forest near Nilambur in Malappuram district on Saturday night, following which supporters of Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK), the organisation led by Independent MLA PV Anvar, protested against the incident, officials aware of the matter said on Sunday, adding that the legislator was arrested in the night in connection with the vandalism during the agitation. The deceased man was identified as Mani, a resident of Poochappara village and belonging to the Cholanaikkar tribe, which reside in the interior areas of the forests. (Representational image)

Following the man’s death, DMK supporters alleged negligence by forest personnel in addressing man-animal conflicts in the area.

The protesters also allegedly vandalised the office of the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) in Nilambur on Sunday, police said. “Anvar has been booked under several charges, including destruction of public property and incitement to violence,” said an officer on condition of anonymity.

At least three members of the DMK have also been arrested in connection with the vandalism of the DFO office, said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

The deceased man was identified as Mani, a resident of Poochappara village and belonging to the Cholanaikkar tribe, which reside in the interior areas of the forests.

According to forest officials, Mani was attacked by the elephant inside the forest while he was returning home after dropping his children at a hostel around 7pm. “He was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries around 10.30pm,” said a forest official on condition of anonymity. However, Mani’s family has alleged that there was a delay on part of the forest authorities in admitting him to hospital.

Following his death, the state government announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for his family.

The fatality is a continuation of the human-elephant conflict in the state and the third to be recorded in the past two weeks.

Following the incident, Anvar alleged that the forest department stood as a mute spectator as the area has witnessed a spike in human-elephant conflicts.

“Protests are natural as a man’s life has been lost, and so many lives will also be lost in the future. This fuels anger among the local people here. The government is not concerned about protecting people from attacks of wild elephants. Forest minister AK Saseendran has not even visited the family of the deceased,” said Anvar.

Forest minister Saseendran told reporters, “The attack took place deep inside the forest. But because the deceased is a tribal man whose settlement is inside the forest, the government will extend financial assistance to his family members. Measures are being taken across the state to restrict wild elephants to the forest areas.”