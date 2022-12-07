Home / India News / AP: Student trapped between train and platform, rescued after one-and-a-half hrs

AP: Student trapped between train and platform, rescued after one-and-a-half hrs

Updated on Dec 07, 2022 06:33 PM IST

A railway police official told reporters that the woman, who boarded the Guntur-Rayagada Express at the temple town of Annavaram, was getting off when the train stopped for a brief halt at Duvvada when the incident took place

For representational purposes only. (AP File Photo)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel on Wednesday rescued a 20-year-old woman after she slipped while deboarding a train at Duvvada railway station and got stuck between the train and the platform for more than one-and-a-half hour in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam district in the morning.

A video of the woman, identified as Shashikala, a student at Vignan College in Duvvada, struggling to escape from the narrow gap between the train and the platform went viral on social media.

A railway police official told reporters that Shashikala, who boarded the Guntur-Rayagada Express at the temple town of Annavaram, was getting off when the train stopped for a brief halt at Duvvada when the incident took place.

“In the attempt to deboard quickly, she accidentally slipped into the narrow gap between the platform and the train, and cried for help,” he said.

Her co-passengers immediately alerted the station authorities, who stopped the train. Her foot got twisted and trapped in the track, but RPF personnel rushed to the spot and immediately began the rescue operation.

“They cut the portion of the platform around her and managed to pull her out after struggling for one-and-a-half hours. She suffered minor injuries around her waist and leg and she was shifted to the local hospital for treatment,” the police official said.

The Guntur-Rayagada Express left the station after a delay of one-and-half hours, and the incident also affected the schedule of other trains on the route, the official added.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

Wednesday, December 07, 2022
